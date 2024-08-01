The best budget OLED TV of 2024 just dropped to its lowest price ever
Get LG's all-new 65-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99
The all-new LG B4 is the best budget OLED TV of 2024 and Amazon just dropped the 65-inch model to its lowest price ever. You can now get LG's 65-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99), which is a whopping $1,000 discount and an incredible price for a big-screen OLED display.
The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup, and it's on track to be one of this year's best TVs. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.
2024's best budget OLED TV deal
LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon
Today's deal on the LG B4 isn't just a record-low price, but it's incredible value for a 2024 OLED display. I've listed more of today's best TV deals below, which include a range of prices and sizes, including 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.
More of today's best TV deals
LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon
Amazon has LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $399.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.
Hisense U7N 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $598 at Amazon
The Hisense U7N is the very definition of value, especially at this ridiculously low price. Offering contrast-rich, bold, colorful mini-LED pictures, a near-full suite of gaming features including up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision gaming and VRR (including AMD FreeSync Premium), and the Google TV smart TV platform, it's a complete package at a fraction of the cost of more premium rivals.
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon
LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,596.99, which is the best deal you can find right now. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599 at Amazon
The TCL 75-inch QLED 4K TV is more than just a large TV with a QLED panel. Of course, those richer colors are great to see, but the TV also has a HighBrightness Direct LED backlight, so you get a brighter image. There’s also Motion Rate 240, which helps maintain exceptional motion clarity. A dedicated game mode provides a 120Hz variable refresh rate, meaning a silky smooth experience even if the action is fast-moving. Overall, it's an impressive TV for the price.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.