The best budget OLED TV of 2024 just dropped to its lowest price ever

The all-new LG B4 is the best budget OLED TV of 2024 and Amazon just dropped the 65-inch model to its lowest price ever. You can now get LG's 65-inch B4 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99), which is a whopping $1,000 discount and an incredible price for a big-screen OLED display.



The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup, and it's on track to be one of this year's best TVs. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.

2024's best budget OLED TV deal

LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,496.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new B4 OLED TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and we've just spotted the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,496.99. The LG B4 delivers stunning colors with rich contrast thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Today's deal on the LG B4 isn't just a record-low price, but it's incredible value for a 2024 OLED display. I've listed more of today's best TV deals below, which include a range of prices and sizes, including 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.

