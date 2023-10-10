These are the best 5 Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals I’d buy, starting from $99

The Amazon Prime Day deals event is here and we've already seen loads of discounts across a wide range of soundbars. Having previously worked for a major AV retailer in the UK for several years, I've sold and tested lots of different soundbars.

I've also seen plenty of different deals over the years, so I have a keen eye in what the best bargains to be had are. Below, I've highlighted five of the best soundbar deals that I've spotted so far in the sales.

One of the best offers on Amazon is the Samsung HW-S61B, which has had a huge discount and is now on sale for $179.99 in the US (was $347.99).

If you're willing to spend a bit more, there's also the Bose Smart Soundbar 600, a soundbar we rate highly, which is down to $399 on Amazon (was $499).

You can also pick up the Sony HTS100F (named the S100F on Amazon) for a bargain at the moment. It's on sale for a seriously cheap $98 on Amazon (was $129).

More of an LG fan, but still want a bargain? You can pick up the LG S65Q for a massive 50% off at $196.99 on Amazon (was $399.99).

It's not all about Amazon this Prime Day though, as the Samsung HW-Q800C, which we called "the best value Dolby Atmos soundbar in town", is available at Walmart for a record-low price of $649 (was $779).

Keep in mid that if you want to take advantage of these Prime Day deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member, but you can sign up for a free 30 day trial to take you through the sale.

Today's 5 best Prime Day soundbar deals

Samsung HW-S61B: was $347.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

The Samsung HW-S61B offers 5.0 channels with Dolby Atmos compatibility and wireless connectivity in a sleek, slim design to fit neatly under your TV. It's also an all-in-one soundbar, but there is the option to add external speakers and a subwoofer if you want to. At under $200, this is an absolute steal.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 offers excellent dialogue clarity, Dolby Atmos support and extensive streaming options all in a solid, sturdy build. Optional surround speakers can also be added to expand on its already fantastic sound. With $100 off, this already competitively priced soundbar just got better.

Sony S100F soundbar: was $129.99 now $98 at Amazon Although it may only come with 2.0 channels, this soundbar will surprise you. It has a compact design, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth connectivity and comes from leading electronics manufacturer Sony, all for under $100. This is a cheap way to add that extra level of depth to your TV sound.

LG S65Q soundbar: was $399 now $196.99 at Amazon

This LG soundbar offers DTS Virtual: X support, 3.1channels of sound and Bluetooth connectivity, all from one of the worlds' leading brands. It works well with LG TVs in particular, but will suit any TV with HDMI ARC connectivity. And at over 50% off, it's a real Prime Day bargain.

Samsung HW-Q800C soundbar: was $779 now $649 at Walmart

This mid-range soundbar was one we rated as an amazing value Dolby Atmos soundbar. With a refined sound that also packs a lot of punch, it also offers excellent clarity in busy scenes and reproduces Dolby Atmos effects well. Although it's Prime Day, sometimes the best deals are elsewhere, as Walmart has the HW-Q800C nearly $40 cheaper than Amazon.