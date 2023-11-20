Samsung's Frame TV crashes to a record-low of $977 in massive Black Friday deal

The art-inspired Samsung The Frame TV is a Black Friday favorite, and Amazon just dropped the latest 55-inch model to a stunning price of $997 (was $1,497.99). That's a $520 discount and a new record-low price. It's also an incredible price for a high-end OLED display, and we predict it will be one of this year's most popular Black Friday deals.



The latest Samsung The Frame TV not only delivers an excellent picture due to the QLED display, but the LS03B Series also now features an anti-glare screen coating, so you're getting a matte finish that improves the overall picture quality and elevates pieces of art. The Samsung TV's dedicated Art Mode allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artwork or photography when you aren't watching TV. You also get customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor, and smart capabilities powered by Samsung's comprehensive Tizen platform.



Keep in mind that today's Black Friday TV deals from Amazon are from its official Black Friday sale, which means we don't expect the display to be discounted further on November 24. If you've been waiting for a Black Friday deal to grab Samsung's pricey but gorgeous Frame TV, you can't get much better than this record-low price on the 55-inch model.

Black Friday deal - Samsung's The Frame QLED TV

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame: was $1,497.99 now $977.99 at Amazon

Samsung's 2022 The Frame TV is getting a massive discount at Amazon's Black Friday sale, bringing the 55-inch model down to $977.99 - a new record-low price. The gorgeous display features an anti-glare screen coating, which helps improve picture quality, so whether you're watching the TV at night or during the day or viewing a piece of art from the dedicated Art mode, you're getting a premium picture experience.

More Black Friday TV deals

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $448 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV this Black Friday, you aren't going to get much better than this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV on sale for an incredible price of just $448. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. Jump on this deal before it's gone.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,297.99 at Walmart

The S90C is our best-rated OLED TV, and it's down to a record-low price of $1,297.99 at Walmart. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

LG C2 42-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,229.99 now $879 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 42-inch model down to just $879 - a record-low price. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

If you're looking for a bigger display, Walmart has the 75-inch model on sale for $1,949 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you want to upgrade to the LG C3 OLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features brilliant picture quality with bright colors and great contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

