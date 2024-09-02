Massive Samsung Labor Day sale is live: 16 deals that save you up to $2,000 on TVs, phones, and appliances

Samsung's Labor Day sale is live and it's offering some of the best deals we've seen on the brand's tech this side of Black Friday. Not only can you save up to $2,000 on some of the best TVs money can buy, but the brand's Labor Day sale also touches on its appliances, tablets, laptops, and phones.

I've rounded up the 16 best deals in today's Samsung Labor Day sale for all our readers looking to bag a bargain in this mega-sale. I've included not only discounts on models that we've tested (and loved) here at TechRadar but also a few other handy additions, such as the brand's outstanding deals on major appliances like refrigerators, washers, and ranges.

Overall, Samsung's event is one of the strongest Labor Day sales I've seen today, with highlights including the incredible S90C OLED TV for a record-low price of just $1,499 (was $2,599) for the popular 65-inch model, a trade-in deal that can get you the Galaxy Watch 7 for just $49, and free storage upgrades on both the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 smartphones.

You can read more about these Samsung Labor Day deals below, or scroll to the bottom of the page for more options from other retailers.

Samsung Labor Day sale: phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: get up to $1,200 off with a trade, or $600 credit at Samsung

Samsung's been leading the way for unlocked cell phone deals recently with quite frankly ridiculous offers on the Fold 6. Right now, you can get an incredible rebate of up to $1,200 off this device - which is amazing for an unlocked trade-in deal. If that doesn't float your boat, you can instead opt to get $300 in store credit, which is perfect if you want to pick up some cheap accessories on the side.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: free memory upgrade, plus up to $650 off with trade-in at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the most powerful foldable smartphone. Samsung's Labor Day sale gives you a memory upgrade from 256GB to 512GB with no extra charge and up to $650 in trade-in credit should you wish to buy more Samsung gear. This flip phone has a durable IP48 dust and water-resistant build, and AI features that improve picture quality.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: up to $750 off with a trade-in, or up to $250 off without at Samsung

If you'd prefer to go for a more conventional device, today's Samsung Labor Day sale also includes some superb options on the latest Galaxy S24 series. Right now, you've got an outstanding choice of up to $750 off with a trade-in on unlocked devices or a straight-up discount of up to $250 off. While the trade-in remains the best deal overall here, a $250 saving on the Ultra brings it to within $75 of its cheapest-ever unlocked price.

Samsung Labor Day sale: TVs

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999.99 at Samsung

Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous generation model but still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung Q80D 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was £999 now $899 at Samsung

Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors, the Samsung Q80D is a TV that covers all the bases at a mid-range price. It also features an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80D TV review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its 'great QLED pictures at an attainable price'. Sizes from 50-inch: $899.99 to 85-inch: $2,199.99

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1.499 now $1,099 at Samsung

Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at just $1,099 thanks to the Samsung Labor Day sale. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far. Sizes from 43-inch: $1,099.99 to 98-inch: $9,999

Samsung QN90C 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,399 at Samsung

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C TV flaunts mini-LED technology that gives it maximum control over brightness. That, plus its 4K resolution and anti-glare screen, gives it the kind of color and contrast that lasts throughout the day from any angle. This isn't the latest model anymore but it's well worth considering if you're looking for a larger display as the bigger sizes are available with healthy discounts today. Sizes from 65-inch: $1,399.99 to 85-inch: $2,599.99

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was £2,599 now $1,499 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED was TechRadar's best TV of last year and it's still an amazing buy. We gave it a full five stars in our Samsung S90C review praising its stunningly bright, contrast-rich pictures. You also get extensive gaming features, a super slim design, and good built-in sound. It might not be a new set, but it's still a top performer and an awesome bargain at this price with up to $2,800 off in today's Samsung sale. Sizes from 65-inch: $1,1599.99 to 83-inch: $2,599.99

Samsung S90D 42-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,399.99 now $1,149.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at $1,149 for the 42-inch model, but the deepest discounts are on the 65-inch and 77-inch sizes. Sizes from 42-inch: $1,149.99 to 83-inch: $4,299.99

Samsung The Frame 43-inch QLED 4K TV: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Samsung

Samsung's latest Labor Day sale also includes a host of price cuts on the gorgeous Frame TV. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. Sizes from 43-inch: $849.99 to 85-inch: $3,799.99

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $2,299 at Samsung

Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV' and it's easy to see why. Awesome picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Sizes from 43-inch: $2,229.99 to 77-inch: $4,099.99

Samsung QN800D 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV: was $3,499 now $2,999.99 at Samsung

Some people may say 8K TVs are overkill but we think the Samsung QN800D is an outstanding display. Our Samsung QN800D review awarded this TV four and a half stars out of five, claiming that its stunning picture quality, effective 8K upscaling, and sleek, slim build 'mostly' justify its high price tag. Almost unbelievably, this is Samsung's entry-level Neo-QLED 8K display, but it's still one that offers 165Hz refresh rate at 4K, 65Hz at 8K, and the company's NQ8 AI Gen2 processor under the hood. Sizes from 65-inch: $2,999.99 to 85-inch: $4,999.99

Samsung Labor Day sale: other deals

Major appliances: save up to $2,200 on refrigerators, ranges, washers, and more

Samsung Labor Day sale is live with big savings on major appliances, including up to $1,600 off Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerators plus additional bundle savings. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Samsung's appliance sale also offers discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, ranges, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now from $49.99 after a trade-in

With fast performance for a smartwatch and a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is instantly likeable. And now you can save up to $250 when you trade in your current device. Samsung's latest wearable provides more precise heart rate tracking than previous models, while it also helps you monitor how stressed you are and how well you’re sleeping. Think of it as your personal assistant on your wrist and you’re not far off. It even suggests how to respond to messages and notifications.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro: was $279.98 now from $149.99 at Samsung

You can benefit from up to $100 in trade-in credit when you purchase Samsung's latest earbuds directly from the manufacturer. That means you can get these wireless earbuds for as little as $149.99. You get the full amount by handing over any previous Buds Pro model, and still a healthy $75 for the majority of other much old Samsung earbuds. If that wasn't impressive enough, Samsung will also give you a free Click Case worth $29.99, which is a see-through outer shell that carries the Galaxy Buds and cradle inside.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now from $199.99 at Samsung

Up to $350 off one of Samsung's best budget tablets is a superb deal. The 10.9-inch display is ideal for portability and with incredibly long battery life the Tab S9 FE will keep going all day, even when pushed to its limits. There's 128GB of storage, which provides enough room to store all your apps, although you can upgrade to 256 GB if you need extra space. A discount and trade-in deal like this doesn't come along every day, either.

