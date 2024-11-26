I test projectors, and these 3 Black Friday deals are too good to miss
Beamers for less on Black Friday
Projectors are for the most part expensive, even the small, portable ones that you can move from room to room or take outdoors for a backyard movie night. That’s why the Black Friday deals season is the best time to shop for a new projector, whether it’s one of the best 4K projectors or one of the best portable projectors.
I’ve been digging through the projector deals before Black Friday and am finding great discounts on some of the best projectors right now. The three Black Friday deals that I’m most excited about are all for compact portable models, leading is the LG CineBeam Q for $799 (was $1,299) at LG. The CineBeam Q is a 4K portable projector, and LG is bundling it with its XBoom wireless speaker ($199.99 value) and CineBeam Q stand ($99.99 value) as part of its Black Friday deal.
Is $799 still too rich for your budget? Samsung’s great The Freestyle 2nd Gen portable projector is getting a $200 price cut to $599 at Best Buy. Need a more robust, battery-powered projector to take on outdoor excursions? The Anker Nebula Mars 3 is now just $799, a 24% discount off its regular price. See details on these three below.
Today's best projector deals
This fantastic Black Friday deal knocks $500 off the LG CineBeam Q portable projector. LG also bundles its XBoom wireless speaker ($199.99 value) and CineBeam Q stand ($99.99 value), making this a deal not to miss. We loved this portable projector in our LG CineBeam Q review, citing its accurate picture quality and excellent webOS streaming interface, and it can now be yours in this Black Friday bundle.
Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch HD-res image. The Freestyle leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we can enthusiastically recommend.
The Anker Nebula Mars 3 is getting a very welcome 24% discount in this Amazon Black Friday deal. In our Nebula Mars 3 review, we admired its robust build quality and bright picture. Its built-in battery can also last for 2.5 hours at full brightness, making it the ideal portable for outdoor movie nights.
While it’s true that Amazon is filled with cheap projectors, it’s also true that the vast majority of these aren’t any good. The three projectors above are ones that TechRadar has properly tested, and we can vouch for their quality – and for these being great Black Friday deals.
In our LG CineBeam Q review, we loved its reasonably bright (for a portable) 4K image, which also had excellent color accuracy courtesy of its RGB laser light engine. Two things we didn’t love about it were the relatively high price and the weak built-in sound. Both of those shortcomings are addressed in LG’s Black Friday bundle deal, which knocks $500 off the CineBeam Q’s price and tosses in a free speaker to link with its Bluetooth wireless audio output for improved sound.
When we reviewed the Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen, we were taken with its versatility and innovative design. This is another projector that seems a bit expensive at full price, so Best Buy’s $200 Black Friday deal makes it much more worthy of consideration.
In our Anker Nebula Mars 3 review, we also tripped a bit on its price while admiring its very bright picture (again, for a portable projector) and excellent 2.5-hour battery life – enough to last for an entire movie and then some. If you want a great projector for summer backyard nights or camping trips, the Nebula Mars 3 is the ticket.
Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.
When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.