This Sony TV punches well above its weight - and its even cheaper today at Amazon

There are some fantastic offers on TVs at Amazon thanks to the ongoing 4th of July sales. Right now, you can buy the TV we described as an “overachiever” -- the Sony 65-inch X90L TV at the retailer for just $1,098 (was $1,299.99).

Performing like a mini-LED without the hefty price tag, the TV is the perfect size for most living rooms. It has support for Dolby Vision HDR along with exclusive features for PlayStation 5 owners. Our Sony X90L review raved about its high brightness levels, wide-ranging picture adjustments, and its sleek design. The only downside is it only has two HDMI 2.1 inputs.

Previously, the Sony 65-inch X90L TV has gone slightly cheaper as it dropped to $998 in November 2023 but this is the first and only price drop for it we’ve seen this year. Assuming you don’t have a time machine (let us know if you do), today is a good time to buy.

Today’s best Sony TV deal

Sony 65-inch X90L LED TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,098 at Amazon

A solid mid-range option, the Sony 65-inch X90L TV was already great value for money before its price drop but now is even better value if you want a large LED TV. It uses Sony’s high-end Cognitive Processor XR along with Clear Image XR technology to upscale and enhance whatever you’re watching, with dedicated gaming features too. It’s easy to get lost in the technology but the TV uses a QLED display cunningly renamed to Triluminous but using the same tech so you get a gorgeous-looking picture whatever you’re watching.

Sony is one of the best TV brands around with our only real criticism being that it can be expensive. That isn’t the case with the Sony 65-inch X90L TV which provides impressive value. Its screen has a regular LED backlight with full-array local dimming so it looks great in many different lighting situations.

It also uses the same processor as the pricier Sony A80L and there’s support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG so there’s a lot packed in here. Besides the two HDMI 2.1 ports for gaming, there’s also variable refresh rates and Dolby Vision gaming supports while the TV favors the PlayStation 5 with auto HDR tone mapping and an Auto Genre picture mode. In layman's terms, it looks great with the only flaw coming from slightly poorer than average input lag.

The Sony X90L may not be one of the best TVs overall but it matches many of that list’s best features. You won’t find a premium branded TV with these features for less outside of some impressive sales.

Talking of sales, Prime Day deals are fast approaching with only a matter of days until the big event. The Sony X90L might dip a little lower then but we wouldn’t count on it. There will be many other TV deals though if you’re not sold on this one, or you might wish to check out the OLED TV deals happening instead.