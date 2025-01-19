Here are the top 10 Super Bowl TV deals of 2025 – $1,000+ off Samsung, TCL and LG

The Super Bowl 59 is exactly three weeks away as playoffs continue to see what teams will play on February, 9. If you want to upgrade your display for the big game, I've rounded up the 10 top Super Bowl TV deals happening right now.



You can find massive savings of over $1,000 on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL. I've scoured retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung, and Walmart to find a range of Super Bowl TV deals, including everything from big-screen budget TVs to premium OLED displays.



A few stand-out offers include this Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $449.99, LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99 and this massive 86-inch 4K smart TV from LG on sale for an incredible price of $799.99.



The top 10 Super Bowl TV deals

The top 10 Super Bowl TV deals

TCL Q6 50-inch 4K QLED TV: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a solid mid-sized TV for watching shows. movies and sports.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $999 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display for watching the Super Bowl, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $999. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This deal also includes a $50 discount on an ultra-slim wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $469.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 2024 Samsung Crystal 4K TV for $399.99 - an incredible price for a 65-inch display. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Super Bowl TV sale has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for $498 ahead of the Super Bowl. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For $450, you get a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as the premium option above, but if you're on a tight budget and just want a large and good TV, it's a smart pick.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a massive display to watch the big game, you can't get much better than LG's best-selling UT75 4K smart TV for an incredible price of $799.99. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

