Grab a TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV for a record-low price of under $400 at Walmart

One of the great things about Amazon Prime Day is that it inevitably leads to other retailers also launching their own sales. That means some considerable bargains are available right now, including this week's Walmart Deals event. And one of those deals is this TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV at Walmart for $398 (was $498).

This is a great price for a large TV from a reputable brand. If you’re not familiar with TCL, it’s one of the best TV brands for low-cost TVs and offers good enough quality to rival mid-range sets.

At its usual price, the TCL 65-inch Class Q QLED TV would be worth recommending. But for an extra $100 off? You can’t go wrong here. It’s sure to look good in the majority of homes being the perfect size for shows, movies and gaming, while also boasting some useful smart features.

TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV deal - record low price

TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was $498 now $398 at Walmart

The TCL 65-inch Class QLED 4K TV is more than just a large TV with a QLED panel. Of course, those richer colors are great to see, but the TV also has a HighBrightness Direct LED backlight so you get a brighter image. There’s also Motion Rate 240 which helps maintain exceptional motion clarity. A dedicated game mode provides a 120Hz variable refresh rate, meaning a silky smooth experience even if the action is fast-moving. Overall, it's an impressive TV for the price.

TCL isn’t really the kind of brand you’ll see on any best TV lists but don’t hold that against this one. The TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV still offers a lot of features that you would expect to see on pricier models.

It has Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support which all means you get a great-looking picture with accurate colors and fine attention to detail. Its auto game mode promises the lowest possible input lag and latency, while the QLED picture looks great for the price.

Using it is sure to be delightful as it has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, while Google TV is one of the easier operating systems to find your favorite shows and streaming apps. Other little extras like support for Bluetooth headphones and an eARC HDMI input all mean this TCL display punches above its weight at this price.

Tis the season after all, so of course, there are many other TV deals you may wish to check out alongside this one ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day TV deals. If you can afford to spend more, the many OLED TV deals unfolding could be a winner for you too, but this QLED TV should be suitable for those keeping costs down.