Walmart takes on Prime Day with a massive sale - here are 15 deals I'd buy

No need to wait for Prime Day - Walmart's massive Deals sale is live right now, offering incredible discounts on everything from TVs, laptops, and smartwatches to vacuums, kitchen appliances, toys, and more. As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've gone through Walmart's Deals sale and listed the 15 best deals worth buying.



• Shop Walmart's full Deals sale



Walmart is kicking off its Deals sale a week earlier than Amazon, giving you a chance to snag some incredible deals before Amazon Prime Day even begins. The catch? You have to be a Walmart Plus member to shop early access as the sale is only fully accessible for everyone from 5 PM ET. The good news, though, is that Walmart is offering a rare 50% discount on its Walmart Plus membership, bringing the cost of an annual membership down to just $49 - an incredible price. Walmart Plus membership perks include unlimited grocery deliveries and free shipping, a free Paramount Plus subscription, and early access to sales.



Walmart's Deals sale ends on Thursday at Midnight, and the incredible Walmart Plus offer will expire on July 18.

50% off Walmart Plus membership

Walmart Plus: 50% off an annual membership – now $49

Walmart has reintroduced its rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership ahead of this week's big sale at the retailer. That brings the price down from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to deals events, Walmart Plus membership perks also include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more. Altogether, this is well worth snapping up if you're a regular Walmart shopper.

Walmart Deals sale: the 15 best

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $69 at Walmart

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Walmart has the 2nd-generation model on sale for $69. That matches the record-low we saw during Black Friday so this is an incredible deal for the basic Apple AirPods. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods but don't need the noise-cancelling technology featured on the AirPods Pro.

TCL 65-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $498 now $398 at Walmart

A 65-inch QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

HP Victus 15.6 inch FHD IPS 144Hz Gaming Laptop: was $979 now $599 at Walmart

If you’re looking for a cheap gaming laptop with plenty of power, Walmart's Deals sale has the 15-inch HP Victus on sale for just $599. For your money, you get a Ryzen 5-8645HS CPU, decent (for this price) RTX 4050 graphics card, and a full HD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum: was $649.90 now $449.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from the popular brand Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated Dyson V12 on sale for $449.99. The V12 Slim is Dyson's lightest cordless vacuum and features a de-tangling motorbar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Keurig K-Slim + Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker: was $129 now $49 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Slim and iced coffee maker, which is on sale for just $49. The compact coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker: was $579 now $479 at Amazon

Walmart's Deals sale has the top-rated GE Opal Nugget ice maker on sale for $479 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed to sit on your countertop, GE's Opal ice maker makes the crunchable, chewable ice that you enjoy at your favorite restaurants and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: was $179 now $99 at Walmart

A fully featured Galaxy Watch for just $99? This deal at Walmart is an absolute bargain. Sure, the Galaxy Watch 4 isn't the latest device in the range now, but it was previously at the top of our best smartwatch list. It has a great OS, a modern design, and a host of health and fitness tracking features that will still be in use in 2024.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $288 at Walmart

Walmar't rival Prime Day sale has the top-rated Shark IQ robot vacuum on sale for just $288. The Shark IQ includes an anti-hair-wrap brush roll, a self-emptying base unit, room mapping, and options to control the vacuum using your voice or via your phone.

HP 15.6 laptop: was $259 now $199 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap but capable laptop, Walmart has the best-selling HP 15 laptop on sale for just $199. The 15.6-inch laptop features an Intel N200 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great-value basic device for everyday use.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has become all the rage, and Walmart's Deals sale has the popular appliance down to $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $998 at Walmart

This is an incredible deal on Samsung's 65-inch Q80C QLED TV, down to just $998 at Wamart's Deals sale. We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant, crisp picture quality and easy-to-use smart TV capabilities. If you're after one of the largest sets with superior brightness, contrast, and thin bezels at a reasonable price for watching shows and movies, this is a smart buy and a whole lot of TV for the price.

Vitamix 6500 Blender: was $629.95 now $399.95 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $230 on the powerful Vitamix 6500 blender, bringing the price down to $399.95. The Vitamix blender comes with a 64-ounce container and features three pre-programmed settings so you can easily whip up smoothies, hot soup, and frozen desserts.

Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: was $299 now $149 at Walmart

Walmart's Deals sale has the best-selling Shark Rotator Lift-Away on sale for $149. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can just lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con bundle: $99 at Walmart

While not a discount in the conventional sense, this is a superb value bundle that packs a pair of Joy-Con controllers (in colors that are unique to this bundle) and a copy of Super Mario Party.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000: was $199.96 now $149.96 at Walmart

Walmart has the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush for $149.96. The high-end toothbrush features a pressure sensor, four brushing models, three levels of intensities, and smart brush head mode pairing technology.

