Early 4th of July sales are live: shop today's 9 best TV deals starting at $79.99

It's officially July, which means 4th of July sales are near. In fact, retailers like Amazon and Samsung have already launched official sales filled with impressive deals on TVs. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays from brands like Samsung, LG, Roku, and TCL.



To help you find the best of the best, I've gone through today's early 4th of July TV sales and listed the 9 top deals below. Whether you're looking for a high-end OLED display or a cheap big-screen TV, this year's 4th of July sales have you covered.



Some highlights include LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, this Roku 55-inch 4K smart TV marked down to just $299.99, and the best-selling TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $499.99.



Shop more of today's best 4th of July TV deals below, all of which include record-low prices, which means we don't think you'll find a better offer on Thursday's holiday.

4th of July sales: the 9 best early TV deals

Roku Plus Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $329.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with today's deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better at just $299.99. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Just ahead of this year's 4th of July sales event, Best Buy has LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's an impressive $400 discount and a record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch TU690T series is down to a record-low price of just $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets, but at this record-low price, it's hard to ignore. The Q80C is a TV that covers a lot of the bases – picture quality, gaming, and more – without breaking the bank. With this deal, it's even kinder to your budget.

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,799.99 now $1,246.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon's 4th of July sale has the 55-inch model on sale for $1,246.99. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The LG TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,300.

TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive budget display, Best Buy's 4th of July sale has dropped the TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV to an incredible price of $499.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $500, which is a fantastic deal.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Today's cheapest 4th of July TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $79.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the feature-packed 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,499.99. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you get four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is fantastic value for a premium OLED display.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the best deal you can find. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

More 4th of July sales

