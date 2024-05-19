Don't wait for Memorial Day: LG's C3 OLED TV just crashed to a record-low price

There's no need to wait for upcoming Memorial Day sales to grab a fantastic deal on a gorgeous new display. In fact, I've just spotted possibly the best early Memorial Day TV deal at Best Buy, and I don't expect you'll find a better price on May 27. LG's stunning 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,499.99 (it was $2,499.99), a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to last year's best-rated TV, the LG C2, and includes upgrades such as the brand's latest and greatest image processor, the Alpha9 Gen6 chip - which delivers a gorgeous picture with improved brightness and contrast. The LG C3 also packs a new webOS experience and four HDMI 2.1 ports, which gamers will love for next-gen consoles, plus Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support inside an ultra-thin, sleek design.



While we've briefly seen the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV for $1,499.99 once before, it has been back up to $1,599.99 for the past couple of weeks. Today's early Memorial Day deal is a record-low price and an incredible deal for a feature-packed OLED display. If you're shopping for more bargains, I've listed more of the best early Memorial Day TV sales from Best Buy further down the page.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Just ahead of this year's Memorial Day sales event, Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG UQ75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

This 65-inch LG 4K smart TV is down to just $399.99 at Best Buy - an incredible price. You get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard, which allows them to see and adjust all their settings in one place.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this 65-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $499.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus.

LG B3 Series 65-inch TV: was $1,299.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

One of the cheapest OLED TVs you can buy is LG's 65-inch B3, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99. You're getting a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color. The LG TV also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.

Samsung QN90C 65-inch 4K QLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Samsung’s mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this small price cut in the latest Best Buy sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90C review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. All of that is wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

LG C4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

LG's all-new 48-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a first-time $100 discount, bringing the price down to $1,499.99 at Best Buy's early Memorial Day sale. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

