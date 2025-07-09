What's better than one TV? Two TVs! And with Hisense's latest promotion, you can get a free 40-inch QLED TV when you buy any of the applicable 2025 4K mini-LED or QLED TV range. For my money, the Hisense U7Q Pro 55-inch for £1,499 at Currys is a great choice. This is the 2025 step-up of the Hisense U7N from 2024, which I rated as one of the best TVs in the mid-range category.

Speaking of the U7N, if the offer above doesn't take your fancy, and you'd be happy with just one large TV instead of two, then I recommend the Hisense U7N 65-inch for £799 (was £849) at Amazon. You won't be able to take part in the promotion with this, but you'll get an excellent mid-range mini-LED TV at a record-low price!

If you are interested in the promotion, how do you claim the free 40-inch QLED TV? Buy one of the applicable Hisense TVs up to the 15th July (that's when the offer ends), and then fill out a claim on the Free QLED form. Claims are open from 15th August until 11th September 2025.

One of the cheapest sets I could see that is applicable with this offer is the Hisense E78Q 55-inch QLED TV for £899 at Crampton & Moore. This isn't a TV I have any experience with, but it's the cheapest way you can get the free additional TV, and is a well-featured TV.

To see the full list of applicable TVs, participating retailers and to find out more about the deal, you can check out the T&C's here.

There are plenty of retailers participating in this offer running throughout Amazon Prime Day, including Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, AO and more, so feel free to take your pick!

Amazon Prime Day deal: Free Hisense QLED TV

Hisense U7Q Pro 55-inch 4K Mini-LED TV (2025) w/ FREE QLED TV: £1,499 at Currys This is one of my top choices of TV that's applicable for Hisense's free QLED TV promotion – pay for this TV get a free extra 40-inch TV. This set has a ton of great features, especially for gaming including 4K at 165Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. Plus, if its mini-LED panel is anything like the U7N's, it's sure to deliver solid brightness, strong contrast and bold colours. Buy it up to and including the 15th July at a participating retailer and you can get your FREE QLED TV by filling out the form here.

Hisense U7N 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV (2024): was £849 now £799 at Amazon If you don't want the free TV and would rather spend less on one really good big TV, I love this deal. The Hisense U7N is one of our favourite TVs we tested in 2024, delivering great picture quality with vibrant colours and refined textures, plus a great list of gaming features including 4K at 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. For a 65-inch display of this quality, £799 is not only a record-low price, but it's also a steal. A reminder: this option won't get you the free extra TV offer.

I haven't spent any time with the Hisense U7Q Pro yet, but if it's anything like its predecessor, the Hisense U7N, it'll be an excellent TV.

The Hisense U7N was one of the best TVs I tested in 2024. Its picture quality was very good, delivering punchy colours, decent brightness and very good contrast, along with natural looking textures and details.

With a strong list of gaming features as well, including 4K at 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, variable refresh rate including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and auto low-latency mode support, the U7N "easily outperforms its budget price" as I said in my Hisense U7N review.

More Prime Day TV deals

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,199.99 now £859.99 at Amazon This is the cheapest we've seen the magnificent LG C4 hit to date – only by £10, but a lowest price is a lowest price! This is a magnificent TV for this price, delivering stunning OLED contrast, rich and realistic colours, excellent handling of motion and upscaling from lower-res sources, and it's totally future-proofed for features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports all with 4K 120Hz gaming support.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch 4K TV: was £1,149.99 now £799.99 at Amazon We rated this TV highly as being one of the best budget mini-LED options, thanks to impressive motion handling out of the box (ideal for sport), solid contrast, good detail, and next-gen 4K 120Hz gaming support. The Fire TV software makes it easy to stream whatever services you want.

Hisense U8N 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV : was £1,199 now £1,044.05 at Amazon This is the cheapest we've seen this TV by about £50, and it's a lot of TV for the price. It's super-bright, meaning that it can stand up to daytime viewing even in bright, reflection-prone rooms. The colours are rich, there's strong contrast thanks to a mini-LED panel, and it generally blew us away in our review – it earned 4.5 stars.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals

Add a review Hawk widget for the product that you're writing about or multimodel Hawk widget if there's more than one product