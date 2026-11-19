A rare 4K Blu-ray discount has been spotted! You can pick up the Panasonic DP-UB820 for £379 (was £429) at Amazon right now as part of its Black Friday sale.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

The DP-UB820's price actually went up to £429 in recent months — it had been £349 for a long time, and while this £50 discount only takes it back down to £379, it's the cheapest our pick for the best 4K Blu-ray player has been in months.

Today's best Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player deal

Save 12% (£50) Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player : was £429 now £379 at Amazon The Panasonic DP-UB820 is our pick for the best 4K Blu-ray player, as it delivers excellent picture quality, full HDR support, and supports a wide range of formats. Most importantly though, it's a workhorse of a player, earning a maximum five stars for its durability in our review. This £50 discount at Amazon isn't the biggest we've seen, but it's the cheapest this player has been in months.

A true workhorse

(Image credit: Future)

The reason the Panasonic DP-UB820 sits at the top of our best 4K Blu-ray player list, and has done for years, is not only because of its fantastic performance, features and value for money, but because of its longevity.

When I worked at an AV retailer before joining TechRadar, the UB820 was the player we used every day to display content on the display TVs — and it never showed signs of giving up the ghost, despite running eight hours a day, seven days a week.

The UB820 is our reference 4K Blu-ray player here at TechRadar as well, used to play discs when testing the best TVs, and to test the latest 4K releases as part of our Blu-ray Bounty feature.

When I first reviewed the UB820 in 2023, I knew it would get five stars, as there is quite simply no better value 4K Blu-ray player on the market.

The UB820 supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR formats, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, and up to 7.1 channels of audio via an analogue output, and can play back a host of different physical media formats.

Its picture reproduction is superb, rendering crisp textures, vibrant colors, rich contrast and even demonstrating great upscaling of standard Blu-ray and DVD.

More Black Friday deals in the UK