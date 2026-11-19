The Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player just got a rare discount at Amazon for Black Friday — which makes its recent price increase a bit easier to swallow
A rare saving on our favorite 4K Blu-ray player
A rare 4K Blu-ray discount has been spotted! You can pick up the Panasonic DP-UB820 for £379 (was £429) at Amazon right now as part of its Black Friday sale.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
The DP-UB820's price actually went up to £429 in recent months — it had been £349 for a long time, and while this £50 discount only takes it back down to £379, it's the cheapest our pick for the best 4K Blu-ray player has been in months.
Today's best Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player deal
The Panasonic DP-UB820 is our pick for the best 4K Blu-ray player, as it delivers excellent picture quality, full HDR support, and supports a wide range of formats. Most importantly though, it's a workhorse of a player, earning a maximum five stars for its durability in our review. This £50 discount at Amazon isn't the biggest we've seen, but it's the cheapest this player has been in months.
A true workhorse
The reason the Panasonic DP-UB820 sits at the top of our best 4K Blu-ray player list, and has done for years, is not only because of its fantastic performance, features and value for money, but because of its longevity.
When I worked at an AV retailer before joining TechRadar, the UB820 was the player we used every day to display content on the display TVs — and it never showed signs of giving up the ghost, despite running eight hours a day, seven days a week.
The UB820 is our reference 4K Blu-ray player here at TechRadar as well, used to play discs when testing the best TVs, and to test the latest 4K releases as part of our Blu-ray Bounty feature.
When I first reviewed the UB820 in 2023, I knew it would get five stars, as there is quite simply no better value 4K Blu-ray player on the market.
The UB820 supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ HDR formats, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, and up to 7.1 channels of audio via an analogue output, and can play back a host of different physical media formats.
Its picture reproduction is superb, rendering crisp textures, vibrant colors, rich contrast and even demonstrating great upscaling of standard Blu-ray and DVD.
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances, laptops & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off appliances, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: save £1,000s on TVs, laptops & tech
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £150 off vacuums & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & consoles
- John Lewis: gifts from under £20
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,000+ off iPhone
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband packages from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: broadband & TV from £21.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.