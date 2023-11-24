Black Friday deals mean you can afford a big-screen TV - and we love it
Giant screens for less
Black Friday is the perfect time to get a great discount on a big TV. We've been searching through all the Black Friday TV deals we can get our hands on and we've found some excellent prices on some big screens (65-inch plus).
Just because these screens are big, doesn't mean they have to come with a big price tag. These Black Friday deals stood out to us and amongst these bargains are not only some of the best TVs around but also a variety of TVs, including excellent mini-LEDs from Hisense, an entry-level QLED from Samsung and our 'best value TV' from the TechRadar Choice Awards, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED.
Black Friday big screen deals - quick links
- Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was
$1,199.99now $649.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung 75-inch 4K Tizen TV (2022): was
$749.99now $579.99 at Best Buy
- Amazon Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was
$1,049.99now $819.99 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was
$799.99now $589.99 at Amazon
- TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV: was
$1,162now $899.99 at Amazon
- TCL QM8 Class 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was
$1699.99now $898 at Amazon
- Hisense U8K 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was
$1,399.99now $896.99 at Amazon
- Samsung 75-inch Q60C 4K QLED TV: was
$1,397.99now $997.99 at Amazon
Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was
$1,199.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a budget set in today's Black Friday TV deals, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for $649.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for under $700.
Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was
$749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy
This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $579.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was
$1,049.99 now $819.99 at Amazon
If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $819.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was
$799.99 now $589.99 at Amazon
Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $589.99 - a new record-low price.
TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV: was
$1,162 now $899.99 at Amazon
The TCL Q6 is a budget big screen for anyone looking for a giant TV with a low price tag. For under $900, you're getting a 4K, QLED, direct-lit panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and a Game Accelerator that gives a virtual 120Hz refresh rate for video games. This won't give you the best picture from the 85-inch TVs on this list, but it is a bargain large screen for this Black Friday.
TCL QM8 Class 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was
$1699.99 now $898 at Amazon
TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price in this early Black Friday TV deal. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would strongly suggest you grab this great deal on the 65-inch model.
Hisense U8K 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was
$1,399.99 now $896.99 at Amazon
Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this Black Friday deal on the 65-inch model lops just over $500 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing.
Samsung 75-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was
$1,397.99 now $997.99 at Amazon
The Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display with full-array backlighting. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite and Quantum Dot technology – all for under $1,000 in a 75-inch screen.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99 at Walmart
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!
- See all of TechRadar's Black Friday coverage
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.