Black Friday deals mean you can afford a big-screen TV - and we love it

Black Friday is the perfect time to get a great discount on a big TV. We've been searching through all the Black Friday TV deals we can get our hands on and we've found some excellent prices on some big screens (65-inch plus).

Just because these screens are big, doesn't mean they have to come with a big price tag. These Black Friday deals stood out to us and amongst these bargains are not only some of the best TVs around but also a variety of TVs, including excellent mini-LEDs from Hisense, an entry-level QLED from Samsung and our 'best value TV' from the TechRadar Choice Awards, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget set in today's Black Friday TV deals, you can get this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV for $649.99 at Best Buy. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for under $700.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $749.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Best Buy currently has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $579.99. This 4K UHD TV packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support - all for under $600, which is an incredible deal.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $819.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $819.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $589.99 - a new record-low price.

TCL 85-inch Q6 QLED 4K TV: was $1,162 now $899.99 at Amazon

The TCL Q6 is a budget big screen for anyone looking for a giant TV with a low price tag. For under $900, you're getting a 4K, QLED, direct-lit panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and a Game Accelerator that gives a virtual 120Hz refresh rate for video games. This won't give you the best picture from the 85-inch TVs on this list, but it is a bargain large screen for this Black Friday.

TCL QM8 Class 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1699.99 now $898 at Amazon

TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price in this early Black Friday TV deal. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would strongly suggest you grab this great deal on the 65-inch model.

Hisense U8K 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,399.99 now $896.99 at Amazon

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this Black Friday deal on the 65-inch model lops just over $500 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing.

Samsung 75-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $1,397.99 now $997.99 at Amazon

The Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display with full-array backlighting. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite and Quantum Dot technology – all for under $1,000 in a 75-inch screen.

