Better than Black Friday: shop record-low prices on Samsung TVs at Best Buy

Best Buy is having a massive sale on Samsung TVs right now, with prices so good that I can't imagine you'll find better deals during Black Friday. You can find stunning discounts and record-low prices on Samsung's best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs, starting at just $249.99.



• Shop more deals at Best Buy



I've listed the best Samsung TV deals below, all of which are on sale for their lowest-ever price. A few highlights include TechRadar's best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99 (originally $2,599.99), the best-selling Samsung 50-inch Crystal 4K smart TV on sale for $249.99 (originally $329.99) and the all-new Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV on sale for $1,049.99 (originally $1,599.99).



Best Buy's Samsung TV sale allows you to score a gorgeous new TV at an incredible price and avoid the madness of November's Black Friday deals event.

Better than Black Friday: Samsung TV deals

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,049.99. That's a new record-low price, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung DU6900 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's 2024 Crystal 4K TV will be a Black Friday best-seller, and Best Buy is offering the 50-inch model for just $249.99. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're browsing for a QLED display ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy has the 55-inch Q60D on sale for $649.99 - an incredible price. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,299 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a Black Friday record-breaking price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded the TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's massive price cut.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's gorgeous Frame TVs are always Black Friday best-sellers, and you can find the 65-inch display on sale for its lowest-ever price. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung 75-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $699.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV for $649.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $700. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.