Best Buy is giving away a $50 gift card when you buy a 65-inch TV - prices from $299.99

Best Buy is treating its members to a massive week-long sale with exclusive deals across its site. The best offer by far is a $50 gift card when you purchase a select 65-inch or larger TV. This deal allows you to not only get a free gift card for Best Buy, but the TVs listed below are all down to incredible prices starting at just $299.99.



Best Buy is always a top destination for some of the best TV deals online, and today's offers are no different, thanks to record-low prices from brands like Samsung, LG, Insignia, and TCL. Some highlights include LG's stunning 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, this massive TCL 75-inch 4K Smart TV marked down to just $549.99, and the top-rated Roku Plu 65-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $399.99.



While today's TV deals are available to everyone, to get the $50 promotional certificate, you must be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member. You can sign up for a membership that starts at $49.99 and enjoy more perks of a My Best Buy membership, such as free two-day shipping, 24/7 tech support, and AppleCare Plus protection plans with the purchase of an Apple device.



Best Buy's members-only sale ends on Sunday, and this might be your last chance to grab a big-screen TV for cheap before this year's 4th of July sales event.

My Best Buy membership: sign up for $49.99 per year

If you want access to Best Buy's Member Deals Day sale, you can sign up for a My Best Buy membership and shop today's bargains. The My Best Buy Plus membership is $49.99 per year, and perks include exclusive access to sales, free two-day shipping, 24/7 tech support, and AppleCare Plus protection plans with the purchase of an Apple device.

Best Buy Member sale: today's 7 best TV deals

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

Grab the best-selling Insignia 65-inch 4K Fire TV for an incredible price of $299.99 at Best Buy. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Roku Plus Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with today's deal, the value of Roku's 65-inch model is now even better at just $399.99. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch TU690T series is down to a record low of $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and HDR support.

LG UT75 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $529.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

This LG 65-inch 4K smart TV is down to just $599.99, which is an incredible price for a 4K TV of this size. You get a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive budget display, Best Buy's Member sale has dropped the TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV to an incredible price of $549.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $600, which is a fantastic deal.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a premium display, Best Buy's Member sale has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the best deal you can find. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

