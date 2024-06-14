Best Buy has slashed this Samsung 65-inch 4K TV to $399.99

This year's Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, but we’ve already spotted some excellent deals that you can shop today instead of waiting until next month. That includes one of our favorite discounts on a large and affordable Samsung 4K TV at Best Buy.

Currently, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV at Best Buy for $399.99 (was $479.99) so you save $80 and get a surprisingly feature-packed 4K TV at a very reasonable price.

Samsung is our favorite TV brand boasting a great all-round selection of models so you simply can’t go wrong with it. The South Korean manufacturer often features when we look at the best TVs, and while that list may not include the TU690T, we’re still impressed by it. A 65-inch TV for $400 from a reputable brand is worth considering if you need a solid TV for your general everyday viewing.

Today’s best Samsung 4K TV deal

Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV: was $479.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV is a remarkably good 4K TV for the price. It uses Samsung’s PurColor Crystal Display which means you get fine-tuned colors, while its Crystal Processor 4K upscales HD content well and means using the Universal Guide is speedy. If you don’t need a more premium QLED or OLED TV for top-tier picture quality, this is a great 4K display for streaming TV shows and movies without putting too serious a dent in your bank balance. There's nothing else out there on a par with this at this price.

I hesitate to call the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV a great standard 4K TV as it feels like it has features that deserve more accolades. It has HDR support for a wide spectrum of colors, while the Direct Lit panel means you can see the blacks and whites fine-tuned for enhanced contrast, and there’s the PurColor Crystal display, too.

Besides looking good, the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV works well with your other devices as it has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support so you can easily ask it to control your smart home devices.

Tailored recommendations are handed to you via the Universal Guide so you can easily find something to watch either via streaming or when you want to watch live TV instead. Sound won’t be exceptional here but you could always add on one of the budget-friendly options amongst our best soundbars list to elevate it.

This deal feels like a precursor to the 4th of July sales that are coming up fast but it seems unlikely it’ll get cheaper.

If you can afford to spend a little more, however, we have gathered up many other TV deals available now. We’ve also focused on the best OLED TV deals if you want to invest more in your purchase.