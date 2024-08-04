Amazon has a 75-inch QLED TV on sale for a stunning price of just $599.99

A 75-inch QLED TV under $600 is an absolute steal, and that's just what I spotted on Amazon. The retailer has Hisense's 75-inch U6HF Series ULED TV on sale for $599.99 (it was $799.99), which is an incredible price for a premium big-screen display.



The 2024 Hisensne U6HF Series features ULED technology, which means you're getting an ultra-wide color gamut, ultra-local dimming, ultra-high 4K resolution, and an ultra-smooth rate. That all results in a high-quality picture experience with brilliant colors and deep contrasts, combined with a 4K Quantum Dot display, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 Plus. You're also getting the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming, and the Alexa voice remote allows you to control your TV completely hands-free.



Today's deal allows you to put a premium QLED display in your home for less, and it's just $50 more than the record-low we briefly saw in June. If you want a gorgeous 2024 QLED TV at an impressive price, I highly recommend this limited-time offer from Amazon.

Hisense 75-inch QLED TV deal at Amazon

Hisense 75-Inch U6HF Series ULED Mini-LED 4K TV: was £$799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2024 Hisense 75-inch U6 Series TV on sale for the excellent price of just $599.99. The Hisense display features a QLED panel, so you get a brighter and clearer image than a regular 4K TV. It also has Mini-LED Pro technology for better contrast and colors, making it a fantastic TV, especially at this price.

