The rarely discounted Dyson Gen5detect is 'a heavyweight cordless vacuum' and it's now $250 off at Amazon

Dyson vacuum deals tend to be on the same few models, but that’s changed today as you can now buy the Dyson Gen5detect at Amazon for $699 (was $949.99). This healthy discount is on one of Dyson’s premium models so if you’re looking for something high-end to keep your home clean, this is what you need.

Previously, the Dyson Gen5detect has gone lower, hitting $649 back in June. However, good discounts are exceptionally rare on this model. The rest of the year, it’s often stuck at its full price or seen smaller discounts that only take it down to around $800.

What does that mean? Now is the time to buy. It’s Dyson’s most powerful HEPA cordless vacuum and it intelligently adapts to whatever you need it to do.

Today’s best premium Dyson vacuum deal

Dyson Gen5detect: was $949.99 now $699 at Amazon No Dyson is cheap but the Dyson Gen5detect is a premium model. However, it’s worth the investment, especially after this rare $250 discount. It can intelligently adapt its power based on the debris it’s dealing with, while its LCD screen explains exactly what it’s doing. It has two advanced cleaner heads to handle hard floors and deep clean carpets, so nothing is missed here. With the fastest and most energy-efficient motor yet, this is a true investment for your home.

Our Dyson Gen5detect review sums it up well: it offers excellent suction, tackles hair effectively, and provides outstanding battery life. It’s heavy for a cordless vacuum so you may want one of the lighter options in our look at the best cordless vacuums if you have any mobility issues, but the weight brings with it the heft of a powerful motor.

In testing, the Dyson Gen5detect delivers “a powerful yet quiet clean on all types of floors, and tackled hair and built-up dirt very well”. It’s not surprising then that it’s on our best vacuum for pet hair list for high-end options. Continuing that trend, its high-tech ability to intelligently clean in a genuinely useful way means it shows up among the best vacuum cleaners.

The price tag is a big investment but this is a vacuum cleaner which will last. It also offers whole-machine HEPA filtration as you’d expect, making it a good bet for anyone with allergies. A robust run time of 70 minutes means you’ll be cleaning the home well without a hitch.

At this price though, we won’t blame you if you need to keep costs down even when picking one of the best Dyson vacuums. One alternative could be consulting the robot vacuum deals happening if you’d prefer something else to do the work for you.