The payday wishlist – what we'd spend our money on this week (September 22)

Do you hear that in the distance? The frantic clicking of add-to-cart buttons, the chaotic scramble of price cuts, the barrage of adverts. Yep, we're approaching the Black Friday season. In times past we'd be waiting until November for the first deals to arrive, but things have changed over recent years. Now, Black Friday starts earlier than ever – and some deals have crept into this week's payday wishlist.

OK, no one has officially launched any Black Friday deals yet (and you should stick to our coverage to be the first to know when they do start) but announcements and early sneak peeks have begun rolling in at places like Amazon and Best Buy.

That's where we've picked out a few offers for our list this week, including some stellar TV deals and a bargain price for some earbuds. The brand-new iPhone 15 has also launched, so we've got the best available deal right now, too.

1. Amazon Fire TV

After announcing some new models and streaming devices at the recent Amazon event, the retailer has also massively reduced some of its budget-friendly Fire TVs. The one that stands out to us is this 32-inch 2-Series Amazon Fire HD TV, which is now under $150 - that's the lowest price ever.

Obviously, at that price, this is about the most basic TV you can get today. It's not 4K - just standard HD - but it does come with smart features built-in such as access to all the major streaming apps and voice controls through Alexa. It's ideal, then, if you just need a straightforward cheap TV for a bedroom, kitchen or other small room in the house for watching the odd show. I won't tell Christopher Nolan if you watch Oppenheimer on it.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV (2023): was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab a cheap TV, you can get this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $129.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

2. Jabra Elite 7 Active Wireless Earbuds

Sticking with the upcoming Prime Day sale in October, Amazon is running a set of invite-only deals for the second time as part of the event. It's a bit of a strange setup, but you have to state your interest in a deal and then once the sale starts you might be invited to buy it. It's worth it though as there are some genuinely good invite-only deals already announced.

Take these Jabra Elite 7 Active Wireless Earbuds, for example, which can be picked up for $80 if you're one of the lucky chosen few. That's a fantastic price for these earbuds that we awarded four stars and said are 'affordable workout buds with some top-shelf extras' in our Jabra Elite 7 Active Wireless Earbuds review.

Jabra Elite 7 Active Wireless Earbuds: was $179.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Jabra Elite 7 active earbuds, with a $100 discount for Prime members. Designed to wear during workouts or runs, the Jabra Elite 7 are comfortable to wear, come with an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, and feature active noise cancellation, making the earbuds good alternatives to the AirPods Pro 2.

3. iPhone 15

Apple's new handset is here and the iPhone 15 deals are still strong even past the preorder phase. We recommended Verizon as your best option back then, and the network still has the best offer today if you want to upgrade to one of Apple's latest handsets.

You can still trade in any iPhone in any condition and get up to $1,000 off a brand-new model - including the Pro version. That's a massive rebate if you're moving from an old-generation device. Just be aware that there are shipping delays on some models, with the Pro Max affected worse, so best to secure yours quickly if you don't want to be left waiting for a restock.

Apple iPhone 15: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Verizon

On the surface, Verizon's opening iPhone 15 deals don't offer a huge departure from the usual trade-in rebates at the carrier. However, Verizon has relaxed its trade-in eligibility criteria to be more inclusive, which means you can trade-in any iPhone in any condition and get up to $1,000 off a Pro model. Since this promotion is so good, we'd probably advocate going for one of the Pro models here since the iPhone 15 is valued at just $799.

5. Samsung S90C

I mentioned Oppenheimer earlier and I think Nolan will probably have less of a meltdown if you decide to watch his latest opus on this Samsung S90C OLED TV. It's not an IMAX screen, sure, but it's still one of the best OLED TVs you can buy today.

Better still, it's currently $1,000 off at Amazon – and it will not surprise you when I say that's the lowest price it's ever been. Samsung has made a name for itself with its recent OLED TVs and it now seriously rivals the likes of LG and Sony when it comes to movie and TV viewing as well as gaming. This is a top premium TV and one to buy if you don't want to wait for Black Friday.