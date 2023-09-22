Amazon is bringing back invite-only Prime Day deals - here's how to score huge savings

Amazon has announced that its 2nd Prime Day sale will take place on October 10 and 11, and the retailer is bringing back invite-only deals that we first saw during this year's July sale. This is a fantastic opportunity for Prime members to reserve deals now and avoid the craze of the official Amazon Prime Day sale.



So how do Amazon's invite-only offers work, and are the deals worth it? Prime members can request an invite on the product page, and Amazon will automatically put in your request with the email associated with your account. If selected, you'll get an email with a unique link during the October Prime Day sale.



We've listed all of Amazon's invite-only deals below, and after checking out the price history and discounts, the deals are actually quite good. Only six products are offered, including a Philips air fryer, the Blink outdoor security camera, a Sony soundbar, Jabra's Elite 7 Active earbuds, the SodaStream sparkling water maker bundle, and a men's Citizen Promaster Dive watch.



The invite-only deals include record-low prices and massive discounts you won't see outside of sales like the upcoming Black Friday deals event. There are limited quantities, and you must be an Amazon Prime member to request the deal. Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's October Prime Big Deals Days sale event.

Amazon invite-only Prime deals

PHILIPS 3000 Series Essential Air Fryer: was $179.95 now $79.95 at Amazon

Invite-only: Air fryers are always popular at Amazon's Prime Day sale, and this invite-only deal brings the price of this Philips model down to $79.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Philips Essential air fryer features a compact size with a 4.1L capacity and a digital touch screen that comes with seven presets so you can easily whip up your favorite foods.

Blink Outdoor Security three Camera system (3rd gen): was $249.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Invite only - Prime members can get the top-rated Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $99.99. That's a $150 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The outdoor three-camera system features infrared night vision, a long-lasting battery life, two-way audio, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Jabra Elite 7 Active Wireless Earbuds: was $179.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Jabra Elite 7 active earbuds, with a $100 discount for Prime members. Designed to wear during workouts or runs, the Jabra Elite 7 are comfortable to wear, come with an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, and feature active noise cancellation, making the earbuds good alternatives to the AirPods Pro 2.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle: was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: Make your own sparkling water with a touch of a button in the comfort of your own home with this invite-only Prime Day deal from SodaStream. The SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker bundle comes with two 60L Co2 cylinders, two dishwasher-safe bottles, and two 40ml bubbly drop flavors. Prime members can get the SodaStream bundle for a record-low price of $109.99.

Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Soundbar: was $399.99 now $198 at Amazon

Invite-only: This top-rated Sony 2.1ch soundbar is down to a record-low price of $198 for Prime members, thanks to Amazon's $200 discount. The Sony HTX8500 sound bar features a slim, sleek design and packs Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and built-in subwoofers for deep bass.