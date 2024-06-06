The best headphones you can buy: Sony's WH-1000XM4 are $100 off at Amazon

Sony's still-popular former flagship wireless noise-canceling headphones are on sale for the lowest price of the year. You can now get the Sony WH-1000XM4 on sale for $248 (was $348) at Amazon. That's a $100 discount and just $20 more than the record-low price we briefly saw last year.

The new Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are also on sale for $80 more, but the XM4 is arguably just as good for less money as the newer model only offers a small upgrade to the XM4's already impressive performance. TechRadar rated the Sony WH-1000XM4 five stars out of five (the same score it gave the WH-1000XM5) and are currently ranked in the top spot in our best headphones guide.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: was $348 now $248 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have been a TechRadar-recommended product for years thanks to their sound quality and noise cancellation. Their dual sensor technology adapts to surrounding noise and movement almost to the same degree as its successor, the WH-1000XM5. Their durability and aesthetic sweeten the deal even further.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £199.99 at Amazon

In the UK? The Sony WH-1000XM4 are down to their lowest-ever price at Amazon. They may be slightly older cans but with a £150 discount, they’re hard to resist. There’s not much in it between these and the newer XM5 so consider this purchase a huge bargain. You get unparalleled noise cancellation, DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, and a wealth of essential features.

Even now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are one of TechRadar's most recommended pair of headphones.

Its sound quality, noise cancellation, and durability still stand out, even years after its 2020 release date. Sony's dual sensor technology tunes your listening experience based on surrounding noise and movement, and quality-of-life features like touchpads that make it easy to pause and play have kept it future-proof.

Its 30-hour battery life also allows for day trips without charging, though you can charge it quickly at a rate of 10 minutes for five hours of playback.

TechRadar includes the Sony WH-1000XM4 in its best Sony headphones list. You might also want to consult our list of best headphones, which includes products from Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, and more.