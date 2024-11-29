Save big money on a Google Pixel phone with these great Black Friday deals
Get the most authentic Android experience with these discounted Pixel smartphones
Google has slowly but surely climbed to the upper echelon of the smartphone world with its Pixel series – in fact, we gave the newly released Pixel 9 Pro our coveted Phone of the Year award. Thanks to a crop of outstanding Black Friday deals, you can now nab a Pixel from a variety of generations for much less than the retail price.
For a quick overview, the Pixel 9 Pro is available at Amazon for $799 (was $999), an excellent price for a recently released premium flagship. Amazon also has the regular Pixel 9 for just $649 (was $799), a truly reasonable price for the power on offer. Google itself is offering our pick for the best folding phone at a discount – you can grab the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at Google for $1,499 (was $1,799), and there are offers on older models available from various retailers.
Today's best Google Pixel deals
The Pixel 9 Pro is on sale from Google, but Amazon has an even better price for the phone we awarded our Phone of the Year prize for 2024, dropping it to the lowest price we've seen since the phone launched in August. We love this phone's design, durability, and amazing features, so if you need a new Android, don't hesitate.
The Google Pixel 9 finds itself confidently positioned alongside other leading flagships thanks to its premium build, bold design, and stacked specs sheet. Billed as an AI phone through and through, the Pixel 9 benefits from the full power of Google's Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, which keeps things running smoothly with plenty of space for multitasking. A 6.3-inch display and 50MP main camera round out this phone, and make the discounted price of $649 even more appealing.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's second folding device, and the company has clearly learned some key lessons. This is our pick for the best folding phone, thanks to its stellar 8-inch inner display and excellent 6.2-inch outer display, as well as a great camera array, thoughtful design, and speedy performance. This discounted price isn't exactly cheap, but a $300 reduction is certainly welcome.
This deal brings a massive $250 discount to the Google Pixel 8, a powerful phone that still keeps up with today's flagship handsets. The Pixel 8 is a compact powerhouse driven by the latest version of Android 15, with a 6.2-inch display, 50MP main camera, and Google's own Tensor G3 chipset. Our Pixel 8 review found the phone to be full of surprises, from its strong customization to its all-day battery life.
If you're a fan of Google's classic camera bar design, the Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at Amazon for an extra-low price, only $25 more than the lowest price we've seen since this phone launched in 2023. This Pixel takes amazing photos and will get Android updates until 2030, including new Google Gemini AI features. Plus, that Bay Blue color is sweet.
Google Pixel phones are coveted not just for their great specs and simple yet bold designs, but because of their software experience. The Pixel Launcher is as close to stock Android as any contemporary Android wrapper gets, which tracks considering Google develops the operating system's source code.
What does that mean for you and me? Put simply, you'll be first in line for software updates and new features and get several years of security support. You also get access to Google's excellent suite of AI and customization tools, opening the gates to easier productivity and self-expression.
If you're in the market for a new phone this Black Friday, be sure to check out our live blog of the best Black Friday phone deals covering all brands.
