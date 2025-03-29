The Amazon Spring Sale is nearly over, but there are still some great savings across the world of tech to be had. So if you're looking for some inspiration to take advantage of before the event comes to an end, then you're in luck, as we've rounded up the hottest reviews of the week.

Read all of our previous Review Recaps

And there are some big ticket items here, including the new Razer Blade gaming laptop, which has some big boots to fill given the brand's stellar predecessors, while Huawei has hit it out the park with its first foray into the open-ear headphone market, as the FreeArc have the best sound around. Also, Shark's TurboBlade fan has been something of a revelation to us, thanks to an ingenious design – read on to find out more.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for that sweet spot between affordability and picture quality, the QM6K mostly fits the bill and could be a contender as one the best TVs in this regard. Aside from the vibrant colors and impressive contrast, it also has quite a few clever features, including Dolby Vision IQ support, IMAX Enhanced, and Google voice assistant. The QM6K is also a boon for gamers, given its high 144Hz refresh rate and support for both Nvidia G Sync and AMD FreeSync to eliminate screen tear. However, we didn't find the brightness levels or sound quality of the QM6K particularly impressive, but at this price, it's still worthy of inclusion on your shortlist. For Great value

Good color and contrast

Straightforward UI Against The sound isn’t that great

Just average brightness

Reviewed by Reviewed by James Holland Contributing writer "The TCL QM6K TV threads the needle between affordable and premium fairly well with its smorgasbord of features such as Dolby Vision IQ support, a vibrant picture, an ability to minimize halos, and a low price for what it offers." Read James' full TCL QM6K TV review.

(Image credit: Future)

Huawei is perhaps best known for its smartphones and tablets, but now its entered the open-ear headphone game, and what a debut it's made. We found the FreeArc offered superb sound - equal to the best open ear headphones, in fact - while fitting comfortably in our ears. There were a few drawbacks we found, though, including its laborious app installation process on Android devices (owing to the various sanctions imposed on the brand here in the West), while the battery life wasn't great. It also misses out on ANC, but given its competitive price, the FreeArc are still impressive. For Top-tier sound

Competitive price

Comfortable fit Against App download pains

Middling battery life

Would benefit from ANC

Reviewed by Reviewed by Tom Bedford Contributing writer "The Huawei FreeArc are perhaps the first great example of open-ear headphones: they sound great, fit well, and don’t break the bank." Read Tom's full Huawei FreeArc review.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

We found the HP OmniStudio X 31.5 to be a versatile All-In-One (AIO) desktop PC with an impressive 4K display, rendering content with verve which, combined with its powerful GPU, makes it a great choice for creatives. The internal speakers and integrated webcam are pleasant additions, too. However, it might not be the best all-in-one computer when it comes to powerhouse gaming performance, and the included mouse and keyboard aren't exactly awe-inspiring, but the HP OmniStudio X 31.5 is still a competent workhorse when it comes to using creative apps and executing everyday tasks. For Awesome creative performance

Lovely 4K display

Fantastic design

Great speakers, webcam and microphone Against Keyboard and mouse not great

Lackluster gaming performance

Reviewed by Reviewed by Ural Garrett Contributing writer "Although the HP OmniStudio X 31.5 might give off a "jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none" impression, it is still a capable all-in-one desktop. It easily handles everyday computing and runs creative applications smoothly, showcasing impressive versatility." Read Ural's full HP OmniStudio X 31.5 review.

(Image credit: Future)

Summer is just around the corner, so now's a good time to think about how to keep cool. We tested Shark's new TurboBlade fan, which looks more than up to the task, featuring arms that pivot to blow blades of air anywhere you like. We found the airflow powerful enough to cool rooms rapidly, while the vents offered plenty of adjustment. We were also impressed with the number of settings available, which include 10 different speeds, an oscillation control, and a timer. However, we thought it was a shame that no app exists for controlling the TurboBlade, and the price is quite steep, but it performs as well as the best fans around. For Powerful airflow, fast cooling

Innovative design

Natural Breeze mode is great

Oscillation and timer capabilities

Vents highly adjustable Against No app control

By-hand angle / vent adjustments

A little large

Cord a bit short

Investment pricing

Reviewed by Reviewed by Alex Temblador Contributing writer "The Shark TurboBlade boasts an innovative design with pivotable arms that can shoot out blades of air in any direction. It's powerful and can cool a room in no time." Read Alex's full Shark TurboBlade review.

(Image credit: Future)

Razer's new gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 16 (2025), made quite an impression on us when we reviewed it. Its gaming performance is class-leading, thanks to the range of Nvidia RTX 5000 cards it can be configured with, while a few improvements over previous models bring it level with the best gaming laptops around right now. The keyboard is one such upgrade, as the keys have more travel and operate more smoothly than before. There are no 4K display options for this year's model, though, but the QHD+ OLED screen was enough to blow us away. It commands an eye-watering price tag, but the Razer Blade 16 is the embodiment of portable gaming par excellence. For Staggeringly good performance

Stunning OLED QHD+ display

Fantastic build quality

New and improved keyboard Against Just ludicrously expensive

No 4K display option

Reviewed by Reviewed by Christian Guyton Editor, Computing "Razer's latest and greatest gaming laptop delivers power and style in spades, offering best-in-class performance in games and even managing to hold its own as a day-to-day work laptop thanks to the improved battery life." Read Christian's full Razer Blade 16 (2025) review.