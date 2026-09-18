Even though we're waiting for Amazon to kick off its Prime Big Deal Days sale at the start of next month, the retailer is already running several strong tech offers this weekend. So, I've taken a look through the latest batch and picked out 16 of the best deals that I'd recommend buying now across laptops, appliances, health and beauty, and accessories.

• See all this weekend's best deals at Amazon UK

One of the strongest offers that even surprised me when I saw it is this Kindle Scribe for £279.99 (was £429.99). It stands out because it's a record-low price for the ereader and e-ink notepad hybrid with 64GB of storage, which is rare to see outside of a major sales event. I guess Amazon didn't want to wait around until Prime Big Deal Days to make this one available.

Elsewhere, you can find a handy and highly-rated Dreo Electric Heater for £39.99 (was £64.99), this great value Fitbit Inspire 3 for £59 (was £84.99), and a powerful Microsoft Surface Pro for £949 (was £1,629).

A good range of solid offers, then, for a fairly random weekend in the middle of September. Do have a browse through all of my top picks below, and be sure to check in with TechRadar from October 6, when we'll be sharing all of the best deals from Prime Big Deal Days.

This weekend's 16 best deals at Amazon UK

Dell 16 Laptop: was £799 now £479 at Amazon Display - 16 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a great price for a relatively modern laptop that comes with a well-performing AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. On top of that, you get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage, and incredible battery life, which represents good value for money overall. It's slightly larger with the 16-inch display, which could hamper portability, but it's a solid everyday machine for the price. Read more Read less ▼

Dreo Electric Heater: was £64.99 now £39.99 at Amazon If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to under £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £429.99 now £279.99 at Amazon This is the new lowest-ever price for the Kindle Scribe with 64GB of storage — and just £15 more than the lowest price I've seen for the smaller 16GB version. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. We were a little disappointed by the original Kindle Scribe because of some missing features, but after some updates and upgrades to this new model, we were happy to award it an impressive 4.5 stars, as it offers good value for such a multi-functional device. Read more Read less ▼

Inui 45W 10.000mAh Portable Charger: was £21.99 now £18.64 at Amazon It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Flex SE: was £129.95 now £99.95 at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Flex SE is an affordable portable speaker that you can take anywhere — from parties to outdoor adventures. It can last up to 12 hours on one charge, survives most dust and water issues with its IP67 rating, and weighs less than 600g. All that, plus its expressive sound, makes it an ideal choice if you want a reliable speaker without shelling out for a premium option. Read more Read less ▼

Anker USB-C Charger Cable (2-Pack): was £7.99 now £5.99 at Amazon Can you ever have too many USB cables? The box full of them under my desk would suggest you can. However, if you want a couple more to leave around the house or take with you when out and about, this pair of USB-C to USB-A cables from top brand Anker is now super-cheap. Read more Read less ▼

Microsoft Surface Pro: was £1,629 now £949 at Amazon Display - 13 inch OLED

Processor - Snapdragon X Elite

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet, making it a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work, and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor and lengthy battery life. The limited 256GB storage is a bit disappointing in this configuration, but the Surface Pro is still a premium upgrade for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance. Read more Read less ▼

Philips Sonicare 5300: was £84.81 now £69.99 at Amazon This deal drops the advanced and top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush to a little under £70 — a great low price that's only been bested during Black Friday. The Philips Sonicare 5300 features two different brushing modes and a pressure sensor that will notify you when you're brushing too hard. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 990 1TB NVMe SSD: was £199.99 now £161.99 at Amazon The price of SSD storage has exploded recently, and while this Samsung 990 is far from the much lower prices we used to see, it's now the cheapest it's been in a while. That makes it much easier to recommend if you've been waiting for a deal on some speedy storage. This Gen4 NVMe SSD features a 1TB capacity and read/write speeds of up to Up to 7,150MB/s, making it a good all-around option for applications and games. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon A smart kettle feels like a bit of a gimmick, but if you make a variety a different hot drinks that taste better when brewed at specific temperatures, then I could see a reason why you'd want to invest in this Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle. With this discount, it's much easier to justify a purchase compared to the steep full price. Read more Read less ▼

Gritin Resistance Bands: was £8.99 now £6.99 at Amazon Perhaps you're moving into halls or other university accommodation and want an option to get some exercise in at home, well, this cheap pack of resistance bands could be useful. For under £10, you get five different-strength bands, ranging from light to XX-heavy, that can help with all sorts of different home training, yoga, pilates, and other exercises. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £160 now £64.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is an excellent deal on an entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a travel case and a small toothpaste included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Ugreen 100W Fast Charger: was £49.99 now £30.36 at Amazon If you picked up those USB cables for cheap, you might also want a charger plug to use with them. There are several on sale right now at Amazon, but I like this Ugreen option the best. It's a 100W fast charger with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, offering support for multiple phones, laptops, tablets, earbuds, and more, with the option to charge more than one at a single time with the correct arrangement. The small and compact design, is the ideal finishing touch. Read more Read less ▼

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59 at Amazon The discount may be small, but the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent value-for-money device for newcomers or those curious about the usefulness of exercise and health tracking. The tracker is packed with features and content that a beginner needs to get started, including heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, stress management scoring, and sleep tracking. Plus, the battery lasts for a lengthy ten days, it can receive notifications from your phone, and six months of Fitbit Premium are included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker: was £39.99 now £24.22 at Amazon If you want a cheap and basic Bluetooth speaker, then you can't go wrong with this Anker Soundcore for almost £25. Sure, it's not going to give you the biggest and boldest audio quality, but it's still a solid option at an affordable price. Battery life is an impressive 24 hours, too, so it's great to use around the home or take it with you when on the go. Read more Read less ▼