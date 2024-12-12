New lowest-ever price! The Garmin Forerunner 255 just got a massive discount ahead of Christmas

If you're in the market for a Garmin running upgrade or a last-minute Christmas gift for the long-distance hero in your life, the price of the Garmin Forerunner 255 has just been slashed in time for the big day.

The 255 plunged to a new lowest-ever price in the UK of £190, which puts it below £200 for the first time ever at Amazon. If you're in the US you can grab one at Amazon for the lowest-ever price of $249.

The Forerunner 255 has been supplanted by the newer 265, but you'll be paying more than double for the newer model. The 255 still delivers brilliant multisport workout tracking, excellent battery life, and smartwatch features like mobile contactless payments.

Today's best Black Friday Garmin Forerunner deals

Garmin Forerunner 255: was £289.99 now £190.99 at Amazon Get a whopping £100 (34%) off the Garmin Forerunner 255, down to its lowest-ever UK price of just £190 in the Slate Grey. Also, save on the stunning Tidal Blue model.

Versus the 265, the 255 misses out on a couple of new features, most notably the AMOLED display that's brighter and features a touchscreen. The 265 was definitely a big upgrade, but as mentioned you'll be paying more than double for the privilege.

The 255 still boasts multisport and triathlon modes, a battery life of up to 14 days, and some smartwatch features.

Other features include Garmin Pay, maps, built-in GPS, and heart rate monitoring. Garmin generally offers industry-leading performance tracking for runners and triathletes. You'll get a morning report of your sleep, recovery, and training, HRV status, daily suggested workouts, a built-in Coach, running dynamics like cadence and stride length, and more.

Garmin also works with both Android and iPhone devices, so they make perfect Christmas gifts thanks to their great compatibility with any smartphone on the market.

Looking for a Christmas gift on a tighter budget? Here are 9 Christmas gifts for gym lovers under £100. There's also the even cheaper Garmin Forerunner 55, available for £126 at Amazon UK, or $149.99 in the US.