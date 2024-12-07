9 Christmas fitness gifts under £100 for gym lovers – picked by a fitness expert

If you're in the market for a Christmas gift for the gym lover in your life, you've come to the right place.

Fitness gadgets and tech, whether you're looking for the best smartwatches or the best running shoes, can be eye-wateringly expensive, and sometimes you just need a stocking filler or two to bring some gym-powered joy. There are a ton of great accessories out there for gym-goers, from recovery tools, warm-up aids, and even the odd kitchen appliance too. But how do you choose?

We've put together a list of some of the best fitness gadgets out there that gym-goers will love, all currently available for less than £100. We've scoured Amazon, and top retailers like Nike and Sports Direct, all so you don't have to.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59 at Amazon Be very careful with this one, as any hardened gym lover probably already owns a fitness tracker or smartwatch of some sort. However, if you know for a fact your giftee is just getting started or wants a way to track their step count, calories, and exercise, then you can't go wrong with this Google Fitbit Inspire 3 with six months of Fitbit Premium included.

Gritin Resistance bands (set of 5): was £12.99 now £9.99 at Amazon Resistance bands are ideal for both exercise and warmup as well as rehab. There is literally no gym-goer on the planet who wouldn't benefit from a good stretch and a bit of pliability. Trust me, my joints creak like an old navy warship. For just £10, they're a great stocking filler.

Ninja Thirsti: was £29.99 now £29.99 at Amazon I've just bought a Ninja Thirsti for myself and love it. It's a hardy, tough, rugged water bottle that looks very stylish. It can hold over 500ml of water and is triple thermo insulated so drinks stay hot, cold, or fizzy. It's not for protein shakes or pre-workout mixes, but is a premium hydration package with a fairly inexpensive price tag.

Ninja Blast: was £49 now £49 at Amazon Another entry from Ninja is this nifty Blast Portable Blender. This could make a fantastic, discreet addition to any kitchen, or indeed a perfect travel companion. You can use it to cook up protein shakes or post-workout smoothies on the go, at the gym, or even in the office.

Therabody Wave: was £89 now £69 at Amazon We've also picked out a Therabody massage gun for this list, but this nifty Wave vibrating foam roller is a cool and quirky gift perfect for any gymgoer. It's great for both warmup and recovery and is contoured to fit the spine and neck. It also comes with 200 minutes of battery life.

eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Eufy's P2 Pro Smart Scale can help any gym lover calculate their BMI, weight, and track their calories. Smart scale insight can help you keep track of whether your latest diet or fitness regimen is having the desired effects, helping you make on-the-fly tweaks and adjustments as you go.

Theragun Relief: was £125 now £99 at Amazon Theragun is the household name in massage guns, and this nifty number is just £99. It can be used for warm-up and recovery, delivering percussive massage therapy to sore and aching joints. It even has three different attachments and three different speed settings, as well as a distinctive, ergonomic design.

Nike Reversible Yoga Mat: was £44.99 now £44.99 at nike A Yoga mat is of course good for... people who do yoga... but it's also a handy gift for anyone else. It can be used for foam rolling, stretching, or even as a grippy surface for something like an Apple Fitness Plus workout or at-home exercise. Yoga mats are ten-a-penny these days, so it's worth paying a bit more to get one from a reputable brand with a bit of street cred thrown in.

Still haven't found what you're after? You can also find more great gift inspiration (and more expensive picks) in our guides to the best smartwatches, best fitness trackers, best gym shoes, and best running shoes.