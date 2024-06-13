Looking for cheap AirPods? The best-selling earbuds are at their lowest price this year

Out with the old, in with the new. Apple is rolling out early summer deals for its older gen AirPods, which are back to one of their lowest prices. You can now get Apple Airpods at Amazon for $79.99 (was $129).

Overall, Apple AirPods are still worth your money, especially if you buy them at a discount. This is the lowest price for Apple AirPods all year, and only $1 more than their all-time low price of $79. In our Apple AirPods 2019 review, we praised their wireless connectivity, cable-free charging, and hands-free "Hey Siri" functionality. They don't match the specs of the newer AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro - but they offer a respectable quality to price ratio for Apple customers.

Today's best Apple AirPods deal

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon

The 2nd gen Apple AirPods offer over 24 hours of playback with the on-board battery and included rechargeable case combined. These buds are a respectable budget option for Apple users who want integration-friendly earbuds. Their reasonable sound quality and ability to easily connect with Apple devices puts them above earbuds at similar prices - at least, if you prefer Apple above all else. This is the lowest price for Apple AirPods all year, so their affordability doesn't get much better than this.

Apple AirPods' H1 chip offers a middle ground between sound quality and integration with Apple devices. After initial setup, they automatically connect to and switch between Apple laptops, tablets, and even Apple TV. They also turn off when you take them out to avoid wasting battery. Their commute-friendly designs come with 5 hours of charge on their own, and over 24 hours total with the rechargeable case. These are the 2nd gen Apple AirPods, which offer a small upgrade over predecessors but don't surpass later models.

