Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: which are the better true wireless earbuds ?

With the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, Apple now has a range of AirPods to select from. But with the AirPods Max price remaining sky-high, most of us will be wondering which is the better option: the Apple AirPods 3 or the AirPods Pro 2?

The differences between the original Apple AirPods (2019) vs AirPods Pro were significant, and the same thing holds for the AirPods Pro 2. The new Pro version offers noise cancellation, custom ear tips (including a new extra-small option for petite ears), an Adaptive Transparency mode that processes ambient sound, Spatial Audio support with a new personalization feature, and a capacitive touch control to adjust volume with a quick swipe.

While none of the above features can be found on the original AirPods, the AirPods 3 added many of them, though they're generally less advanced than what you'll find on the new AirPods Pro 2.

We’ll give a rundown of the features to be found on both of Apple’s wireless earbuds, and do a compare and contrast to provide a better sense of what you can expect from each. Our full review of Apple’s latest AirPods is forthcoming, but in the meantime you can check out our AirPods Pro 2 guide, along with our review of the AirPods 3 to help make your buying decision.

Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: noise cancellation

Same as with the AirPods Pro (2019), the AirPods Pro 2 has active noise cancellation (ANC) – a feature not found on the AirPods 3. Just using any earbuds at all will give you some form of protection against noise, but ANC will effectively filter out annoyances like commuter train and bus or plane engine noise, nearby chatter, and bad music played over a gym’s house sound system.

For the AirPods Pro 2, ANC has been upgraded with a new H2 chip that delivers advanced computational audio. According to Apple, this allows for twice the level of noise cancellation over what’s found in the AirPods Pro (2019). A related benefit is an Adaptive Transparency mode that’s said to be effective enough to momentarily eliminate the sound of heavy machinery as you pass by it on your stroll to or from work.

The AirPods Pro 2 has various silicone eartip options for a more comfortable fit and secure seal. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: design and comfort

Both the AirPods 3 and the new AirPods Pro 2 sport the same protruding stick design, so you’ll need to be comfortable with that look to opt for either one. What is different between the two models is the Pro 2’s interchangeable eartips, which aids in finding the best and most secure ear fit.

A secure ear fit might not sound like a deal-breaker, but you’ll understand why it matters if you ever go for a run and your earbuds spill out onto the ground. And for the new Pro 2, Apple has added an extra-small eartip option, which means that an even wider range of ear canal sizes are now accommodated.

Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: battery life

The AirPods 3 actually offered superior battery life to the original AirPods Pro, but the new Pro 2 matches the AirPods 3 in delivering 6 hours of listening time and 30 total hours with help from the included charging case. And that’s when using ANC, a feature that reduces battery life.

While the AirPods 3 uses a Lightning connection for charging, the Pro 2 offers a MagSafe charging option. The Pro 2’s charging case also has a built-in speaker that provides feedback when it detects a low charge, or when seeking it out using the Find My feature in iOS.

The AirPods 3 are a bit cheaper. (Image credit: TechRadar)

Apple AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro 2: price

If you’re primarily looking to save money, the AirPods 3 are easily the better deal at $179 / £169 / AU$279. And while the $249 / £220 / AU$370 that Apple asks for the Pro 2 isn’t a huge price leap – and will be very much worth it if you require ANC – AirPods 3 are an affordable mainstream option, and will be even more so if you score them on a Black Friday or other holiday deal.

Because the AirPods Pro 2 is so new, we expect its price to stand firm for some time, making the choice between the two models even more difficult.

Verdict

Which model is best for you, the AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro 2, will ultimately come down to your needs – and budget.

The Pro 2’s active noise cancellation and Adaptive Transparency alone make it a superior offering to the AirPods 3, though not everyone will require those features. And while both models serve up Spatial Audio, the Pro 2 adds a personalization feature that tunes the sound based on your head and ear shape. The Pro 2 also has an upgraded case with audio feedback, and the on-earbud controls can be used to adjust volume by swiping.

The AirPods 3, while not as feature-packed, provides some of the same key functions as the Pro 2, and it’s hard to argue with its price, especially if you catch it on sale.