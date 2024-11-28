Black Friday 2024 wireless gaming headset deals – these are all the bargains I don't think you should miss
There are wireless gaming headset discounts galore
While Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until November 29, there are already stacks of amazing savings out there, as major retailers get in on the action. That means that if you're on the hunt for deals on wireless gaming headsets, there's a whole heap out there to choose from.
In fact, even though I've been working as an audio and gaming journalist for years now, I'm actually a little taken aback by how good some of the reductions on wireless gaming headsets are. For example, you can now get the Razer Kaira at Target for $64 (was $129.99) – that's over half off! There's some pretty serious savings on higher end headsets too, with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless reduced by $82 down to $267.69 (was $349.99) at Amazon.
But there's a lot more where they came from, so read on for my pick of all the wireless gaming headset bargains.
Today's best wireless gaming headset deals
The Razer Kaira's TriForce 50mm drivers provide great audio quality, while its bendable cardioid mic is perfect for online gaming sessions. And while it's pretty affordable even at full price, this half price deal makes it an absolute bargain.
If you want a gaming headset you can take on the go, the Logitech G733 is the obvious choice. Not only is it super-light but it provides up to 29 hours of battery life, rocks RGB lighting and offers very decent sound for an affordable headset. And at nearly $60 off, it's not a deal you should miss out on.
UK price: was £119 now £102.99 at Currys
Reduced by almost $75, this HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is an absolute bargain. This headset rocks dual chamber drivers, DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio and memory foam ear cushions. But it's its battery life that's truly awe-inspiring, lasting over 300 hours – more than long enough for those epic gaming marathons.
UK price: was £158.32 now £91.66 at Amazon
A seriously affordable headset now with $30 / £40 off, the Corsair HS55 Wireless offers super-low latency thanks to its 2.4Ghz Wireless connectivity. It also supports both Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound and Tempest 3D audio, and its flip-to-mute mic means you can have privacy whenever you need it.
UK price: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Currys
This is a great $45 saving on a seriously high-end headset. Not only does the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X offer superb sound quality, but its USB-C dongle allows you to enjoy true lossless audio from everything from your phone to your Nintendo Switch.
UK price: was £141.66 now £91.66 at Amazon
Thanks to their floating earcup design and memory foam padding, the Turtle Beach Atlas Air are incredibly comfortable, even during mammoth bouts of gaming. They also offer fantastic sound and a huge 50-hour battery life. And this is the perfect opportunity to pick them up, as they're at their lowest ever price.
UK price: was £133.32 now £124.17 at Amazon
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless are TechRadar's best premium wireless gaming headset for a reason. They rock awesome audio, noise cancelling and an amazing feature set, including hot-swappable batteries, multi-point simultaneous connectivity, and a base station for hands-on control. And while they are pretty spendy, this $82 discount makes a huge difference.
UK price: was £274.99 now £204.14 at Amazon
Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.