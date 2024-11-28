Black Friday 2024 wireless gaming headset deals – these are all the bargains I don't think you should miss

While Black Friday doesn't officially kick off until November 29, there are already stacks of amazing savings out there, as major retailers get in on the action. That means that if you're on the hunt for deals on wireless gaming headsets, there's a whole heap out there to choose from.

In fact, even though I've been working as an audio and gaming journalist for years now, I'm actually a little taken aback by how good some of the reductions on wireless gaming headsets are. For example, you can now get the Razer Kaira at Target for $64 (was $129.99) – that's over half off! There's some pretty serious savings on higher end headsets too, with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless reduced by $82 down to $267.69 (was $349.99) at Amazon.

But there's a lot more where they came from, so read on for my pick of all the wireless gaming headset bargains.

Today's best wireless gaming headset deals

Logitech G733: was $149.99 now $90.24 at Amazon If you want a gaming headset you can take on the go, the Logitech G733 is the obvious choice. Not only is it super-light but it provides up to 29 hours of battery life, rocks RGB lighting and offers very decent sound for an affordable headset. And at nearly $60 off, it's not a deal you should miss out on. UK price: was £119 now £102.99 at Currys

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK