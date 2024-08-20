You can now save over $100 on one of the best student slates around

Want a new tablet for school before term starts? Then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a top choice, and it's now $209 (was $329) at Amazon for a limited time.

This is a great tablet if you're taking notes in class, so much so that we think it's one of the best student tablet options around. This deal applies to the 64GB model in all three colorways. The 128GB variant is also getting a similar discount, taking it down to $272 from $399.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $329 now $209 at Amazon

If you need a small tablet for school work, then this is ideal. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with Samsung's S Pen and handy software features for taking notes on just about anything. You can transform it into a desktop too, thanks to the DeX platform, and 14 hours of battery life should see you through the day.

We mentioned in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review that it was one of the best iPad rivals, and also one of the best tablets in the non-premium sector. Despite being two years old now, it should still be suitable for work like notetaking and word processing, as well as streaming and browsing content in your downtime.

We did find some issues with the included S Pen, such as not being able to rest your palm on the screen when using it for fear of the extra input registering. However, we did like the shortcut actions available, from creating notes to annotating screenshots with the press of a button. There's also a shortcut for AR Doodle, a feature that lets you create lists from and make notes on various content, including web pages, messages, and documents.

The LCD display is bright and has a 2000 x 1200 resolution, which makes the Galaxy Tab S9 Lite suitable for watching movies and TV shows. It also comes with Dolby Atmos, which enhances audio with a surround-like experience.

For getting down to work, you can take advantage of Samsung DeX, which allows you to turn the S6 Lite into a desktop workstation when connecting to an external monitor, mouse and keyboard. And you should be able to work all day, thanks to the 14 hour battery life.

If you're after more tablets, take a look at our guide for the best tablet options. And if you're after only Apple-y devices, then we also have a guide for the best iPad picks too.