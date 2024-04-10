Want a cheap tablet? Skip the iPad and pick up an Amazon Fire tablet for just $64.99

If you're shopping for a cheap tablet and want to skip Apple's pricey iPad, Amazon's best-selling Fire tablet is a fantastic budget choice. Luckily, Amazon has some excellent Fire tablet deals right now, with up to 38% off and prices starting at just $64.99.



Amazon Fire tablets are great for streaming movies and TV shows and enjoying Amazon's ecosystem, including Amazon Prime Video and Kindle ebooks. Children and parents will also enjoy Amazon's dedicated line of kids' tablets, which are also included in today's sale. While iPads offer more power and higher performance, an Amazon Fire tablet is suitable for most people with basic needs and the price is significantly lower.



Below, you'll find today's best Amazon Fire tablet deals. I have also included the best iPad deals if you're an Apple fan and won't be tempted by Amazon's budget options.



Keep in mind that Amazon's Fire tablets are rarely on sale outside of holiday sales like Prime Day, and today's discounts are very impressive.

Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B9J49SDJ%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B07TMJ1R3X%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Today's cheapest Fire Tablet deal is the Fire HD 8 on sale for just $64.99 - only $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You get a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Fire-Kids-tablet-Top-selling%2Fdp%2FB0BLBLRLJB%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_c0a7ef07_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $109.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

If you need a good quality but affordable tablet for your child, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a solid choice, especially with today's $40 discount. There's 16GB of storage, built-in parental controls and an excellent battery that make this a great buy.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CFYQHFMG%3Fref_%3Dmars_gen_B08BX8CW9V%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $139.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's deal brings the price down to $94.99 - just $15 shy of the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon_Fire_HD_10_Kids%2Fdp%2FB0BL5SZ3VV%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_327fa775_2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $189.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for Amazon's latest and greatest kids tablet, the Fire HD 10 is marked down to $149.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. It sports a large 10-inch HD screen, 32GB of storage, speedy performance, and a kid-proof case.

Amazon Fire Max 11: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-powerful-octa-core-processor-lockscreen%2Fdp%2FB0B2SFTGQ6%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_777fa601_2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $ 279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon's powerful Fire Max 11 tablet is also on sale and down to a record-low price of $199.99 following today's 29% discount. You get an 11-inch display, a 2.2GHz octa-core chip (which the company claims makes it almost 50% faster than its next-fastest tablet) and up to 14 hours of battery life.

Today's best iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F2021-Apple-10-2-inch-iPad-Wi-Fi%2Fdp%2FB09G9FPHY6%2Fref%3Dsr_1_9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $249, which is the best deal we've seen this year and $20 more than the record-low. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/new-ipad-102-2021" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJLXMVMV%2Fref%3Dfs_a_ipt2_us3%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $449 now $349 at Amazon

Apple's latest baseline iPad is on sale for $349 - a record-low price. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F2022-Apple-iPad-10-9-inch-Wi-Fi%2Fdp%2FB09V3JH3XS%2Fref%3Dsr_1_8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $599.99 now $449 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful iPad, Amazon has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $449. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.

