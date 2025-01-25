The gorgeous and powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus drops to its lowest price yet

The best tablets offer more screen real estate and power than most phones. They are also ideal for watching your favorite TV shows when you're out and about. The best cheap tablets are enough for most people but what if you need something more powerful and capable?

Then now is a good time to consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, which you can get at Amazon for $839.19 (was $1,1119.99). This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the 512GB model and the deal actually makes it cheaper than the 256GB alternative, so it's a no-brainer to get this upgraded version.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: was $1,119.99 now $839.19 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a fantastic tablet with a big screen and top-notch performance. It's also water-resistant – just in case. We love the tablet's ability to comfortably handle multitasking and store all your files thanks to the 512GB storage. It runs with 12GB of RAM and includes an NPU to support Galaxy AI. Save almost $300 on it right now and pick up this all-around excellent tablet for a record low price.

Our Galaxy Tab S10 Plus review calls it "a performance powerhouse for creatives". It's also fast, with loud speakers and a beautiful display, covering enough bases to be a laptop replacement and a monitor companion. That's why we gave it an impressive 4.5 out of five stars.

The device measures 12.4 inches diagonally across its screen and supports resolutions up to 2800 x 1752. It uses Samsung's signature Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, which flaunts a 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness for a smooth and vibrant display.

The battery life, when used for low-level tasks like watching videos, can last up to 16 hours. The new Galaxy Tab S10 Plus processor also supports Galaxy AI and includes features that make it easier to use with the new tablet. Like the Tab S9 family, it includes an S Pen that can help with taking notes or managing applications.

Premium tablets are not for everyone. If you're looking for something more basic, then you might want to check out our cheapest Samsung tablet deals page.