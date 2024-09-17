Record-low price: Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is $300 off at Amazon

Even Samsung's latest tablet generation gets an occasional price cut. Amazon has the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus on sale for $699.99 (was $999.99).



This is a record-low price for the Galaxy S9 Plus, and while we've seen it before, it doesn't guarantee that it'll come back anytime soon. The cheapest model comes in graphite (dark gray) or beige with 256 GB of storage, but the $300 discount extends to the 512 GB option. That way, you can upgrade your storage without missing out on hundreds of dollars of savings.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: was $999.999 now $699.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is at its lowest price again before Prime Day. It features Samsung's most powerful tablet processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with AI capabilities incorporated into its system. The latest Vision Booster technology also supports a brilliant display that automatically adjusts brightness and contrast based on your environment. The S9 Plus is an upgrade above the standard S9 that you should consider if you want a larger screen or more storage. Luckily, the 256 GB and 512 GB options are $300 off.

In its hands on with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus, TechRadar noted the two tablets' bright, vibrant displays and IP68 dust and water-resistant rating. Also, unlike the Apple iPad, it doesn't make you pay for the stylus separately. The S Pen comes with all Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus runs on Samsung's most powerful tablet processor yet, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. As part of the latest tablet generation, that processor is also strong enough to support Galaxy AI without sacrificing processing speed. The S9 Plus is technically a step up from the standard S9 with its larger 12.4-inch screen, but even the battery life isn't significantly different from its cheaper counterpart. That said, the S9 doesn't offer storage of about 256GB, so it's a no-go for anyone looking for memory.

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 Plus, you should also look at the S9 Ultra as a possible alternative if you want something meatier. Our best tablet list can also give you more insight on the most popular tablets in 2024.