Looking for a powerful budget tablet? The Honor Pad 9 is down to a great low price

If I told you that you could get a 12.1-inch tablet, with a slick 120Hz display, 256GB of storage, and a keyboard for £259, would you believe me? Thanks to an Amazon deal, you can get this fantastic value Honor Pad 9 + Keyboard for £259 (was £299). If you're just after the tablet, then you can get that at Amazon for only £229 (was £299).

The Honor Pad 9 combines a super powerful all-around device with an incredibly lightweight Bluetooth keyboard. This makes the perfect combo for streaming movies, browsing the web, and playing games. Get it ahead of the summer and take it on your travels.

Today's best Honor Pad 9 + Keyboard deal

Honor Pad 9 + Keyboard: was £299 now £259 at Amazon

A £40 discount is available not just on Honor's huge 12.1-inch tablet but also on its handy Bluetooth keyboard that seamlessly attaches to the display. The deal gives you everything you need to handle light work like a pro, as well as relax while watching videos or surfing the web. The 120Hz display also provides buttery smooth graphics if you're also keen on playing mobile games.

We've not actually had the pleasure of reviewing the Honor Pad 9 but we were reasonably happy with the previous Honor Pad 8 in our testing. The huge display makes it only a little smaller than most laptop screens and the 120Hz refresh rate gives it great performance when playing mobile games.

8GB of RAM is enough performance to suit everyday users, although professional users will want a tablet with a lot more oomph. The 256GB of storage is more than enough for storing your favourite apps and keeping your files backed up. If you're after a budget-friendly tablet with a keyboard thrown in, then look no further.

Whether you'll be interested in any other tablets after seeing this deal is only for you to decide. If you're on the fence then check out other tablet deals that are available right now. For specific manufacturers head over to our pages dedicated to all the latest Samsung tablet deals and iPad deals.