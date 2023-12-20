Time for a tablet upgrade? Best Buy's record-low iPad deals are a Christmas treat

For obvious reasons, iPads were among the most-bought products during the November sales season, but if you missed out on this year’s (quite frankly exceptional) Black Friday iPad deals, fear not: Best Buy is once again offering the latest iPad models for a cut price.

The US retailer is currently matching Amazon when it comes to iPad mini (2021), iPad Air (2022) and iPad 10.9 (2022) deals, with two of those three devices now back down to their lowest-ever prices. The iPad Air (2022), for instance, is available for just $499.99 (down from $599.99), with the iPad 10.9 (2022) also down to a record-low $349 (from $449). If bought from Amazon, the latter won’t arrive until after Christmas, but Best Buy says it can have a 10th-gen iPad in your hands as soon as tomorrow.

As for the iPad mini (2021), Best Buy’s Amazon-matching $399.99 price isn’t a record-low, but it still represents a healthy $100 saving on the tablet’s $499.99 RRP, and it's the same offer we saw over Black Friday. The iPad mini (2021) has only been cheaper once – it was available for $379.99 at Amazon back in July.

All told, then, we think now is an excellent time to pick up one of the best iPads for a cut price at Best Buy. We’re unlikely to see any of these prices improve further in the coming months, so we suggest acting swiftly while stock lasts.

Today's best iPad deals

Apple iPad mini 2021 (64GB): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a smaller-scale iPad that doesn’t compromise on power, then the iPad mini 6 is the option for you. Think of this tablet as an iPad Air 4 (square edges, USB-C, no home button, and so on), but shrunk down and with a more powerful chipset inside. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display is crisp – and, crucially, bright enough for outdoor use – while its 293g weight makes it easy to slip into a bag or large coat pocket.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy

The iPad Air (2022) offers many of the same features as the much pricier iPad Pro, but at a fraction of the cost. It has an attractive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone support, which means it looks good in all lighting conditions – including outdoors. Coupled with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Magic Keyboard, it's a truly flexible device that can easily handle schoolwork, note-taking, and drawing, as well as streaming videos.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349 at Best Buy

Compared to Apple's 2021 iPad, the iPad 10.9 (2022) comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a more powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. We consider it to be the best iPad for most people in 2023, and it's back down to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy right now.

If you’re a regular reader of TechRadar, you'll know that Apple’s next-generation iPads – which could include new standard and Air models – are expected to arrive in March 2024. Fortunately, though (or unfortunately, depending on your perspective), these new devices are rumored to be little more than “minor iPad refreshes,” so you needn’t worry about missing out on game-changing tablet features by picking up one of Apple’s current iPad models today.

