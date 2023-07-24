This Back to School deal drops the latest iPad Air to a record low price of $499.99

The back to school sales event has arrived with plenty of great deals for students to upgrade their tech game. One of these is the 5th-Gen 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air, which is a bit pricey thanks to its specs, including the M1 chip and 12MP front/12MP back camera.

Currently, the 5th-Gen Apple iPad Air is now $499.99 for the 64GB version once you apply the $59.01 coupon at checkout. This makes it the lowest price it's ever been. It also comes in various colors, including Space Grey, Blue, Pink, Purple, and Starlink, for those who aren't keen on choosing from the more common color palettes.

Not only does this tablet have great specs for work tasks thanks to the superior silicon, but the Apple Pencil 2 turns it into an excellent drawing canvas and note-taking machine as well. It's an all-around great tablet for students, thanks to its specs and flexibility, and this deal makes it great to invest in.

This is easily the best tablet out there right now, and thanks to this price cut, it's even more affordable than ever. So if you need an all-around streaming machine that can handle school and creative work, this is an excellent deal to invest in.

Back to school deal - Apple iPad Air

5th-gen Apple iPad Air (64GB): was $599 now $499.99 at Amazon

This is one of the best tablets on the market, though its price pre-sale may have kept people away. But thanks to this 7% price drop plus the $59.01 coupon at checkout, this is a great tablet to invest in for students. It has a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP back camera, and more.

Normally, you'd be spending about $600 for this tablet, but this deal, plus the checkout coupon, brings it down to a far more reasonable price of just under $500.

This 5th-Gen version of the Air has a fast and efficient M1 chip, a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a 12MP front/12MP back camera. It also boasts a long-lasting battery. These are all features that are perfect for what a student needs in a tablet and make an excellent investment for those in high school or especially college. Coupled with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and Magic Keyboard and you have a truly flexible device that can handle schoolwork, note-taking, and drawing, as well as streaming videos.

The only downside is that compared to other tablets on the market, this one is still a bit expensive, even with the discounts. But you're also paying for the display quality, CPU, and other specs, which most other tablets can't top.

