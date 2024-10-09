The Kindle Paperwhite makes the perfect Christmas gift, and it's $70 off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has long been one of the days to score a Kindle deal, and one that's caught my eye with October's Prime Big Deal Days is the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $134 at Amazon (was $204), which is a cool $70 savings.

While you can currently snag a Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon for $124, this 'Essentials' bundle includes a fabric cover and power adapter for $10 more. That's a deal that's pretty hard to ignore if you're after a Kindle, and it would make a fantastic Christmas gift idea for the book lover in your life. Just don't delay, as once Amazon closes shop on its Big Deal Day, the Kindle Paperwhite will likely shoot up in price.

Today's best Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle deal

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $204.97 now $134.97 at Amazon

With $70 off its standard price, the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle is a no-brainer if you're after a complete Paperwhite kit. This bundle includes a protective cover and a power adapter. And, of course, the 16GB Kindle Paperwhite is a fantastic e-reader that we wholeheartedly recommend.

This Kindle Paperwhite is the 2022 version, which is the latest model. And while we haven't reviewed it yet the Paperwhite has long held a high position on our best Kindles list, so you can rest assured it's a great ereader.

While the standers Amazon Kindle is a great devie, the Paperwhite improves upon that formula, adding in a better display, has an improved backlight, and sports water resistance for people who want to take reading material to the beach but don't want to risk a soggy book or wet gadget. It's basically the Kindle to get, and at a discounted price the Kindle Paperwhite is more compelling than ever.

