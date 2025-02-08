Missed it on Black Friday? The Kindle Paperwhite is back on sale again at Amazon

The best ereaders come in all shapes and sizes. There are offerings from Kobo and Onyx, but in my opinion, it's hard to beat Amazon's line-up of Kindles. Thanks to a new deal, you can grab the latest Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon for $134.99 (was $159.99).

It's worth pointing out that you could have bought it for $5 cheaper during Black Friday, but at this latest price, it's still well worth a look, especially considering it's not often discounted.

The Kindle Paperwhite remains a good mid-range choice for anyone who loves to read and doesn’t want the effort of lugging many physical books around with them all the time. It also boasts up to 12 weeks of battery life, which means you won’t have to worry about charging any time soon either.

Today's best Amazon Kindle Paperwhite deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $134.99 at Amazon The latest Kindle Paperwhite is the best-performing Kindle ever, with 25% faster page turns and a higher contrast ratio. The fantastic seven-inch screen and adjustable light are ideal for reading in all environments. It’s also waterproof so you can read it in the pool or the bath without any risk of damage.

The Kindle Paperwhite is better than the standard Kindle and is designed for people who want the very best reading experience. The standard Kindle is ideal for shorter reading sessions, whereas the Paperwhite comes into its own during extended reading times or for the most avid bookworms.

In our Kindle Paperwhite review, we loved the display as well as the fact that it’s the “fastest Paperwhite yet". While it may have lost its place among the best Kindles in place of the higher-end Signature Edition, it’s still a solid all-rounder and one that I happily bought for a relative in recent times.

The larger seven-inch display has E-Ink technology with 300 pixels per inch resolution, while the clarity is impressive and guarantees an enjoyable reading experience in multiple light conditions and environments. It's also thin and lightweight so easy on the wrist if you really get stuck into a book.

If you'd like to explore other options, then check out our best ereaders guide. If you'd like something more versatile and feature-rich, then you'd be better off with one of the best tablets, including Android and iPad slates.