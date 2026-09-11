No, it's not Prime Day, and we're still a couple of months away from Black Friday. But out of nowhere, Amazon has dropped the 64GB model of the latest Kindle Scribe to a record-low price. You can head over to the retailer right now to pick up the Kindle Scribe at Amazon for £279.99 (was £429.99).

The previous generation model may have been cheaper than this, but this newer version offers the Premium Pen, new writing features and some genuinely useful AI additions as standard. And while the lower-capacity 16GB model has been discounted more as well, it's only been £15 cheaper, so you don't pay a lot extra for a lot more storage space.

The Kindle Scribe combines the functions of Amazon's immensely popular ereaders with the smooth and natural writing features of e-ink tablets. That means you can enjoy your favourite books while also making annotations, taking notes, reviewing documents, journaling, and creating lists using the included pen.

The device also sports a large 10.2-inch 300ppi glare-free high-resolution display, with an adjustable warm light and auto-changing front light like the Kindle Paperwhite to ensure a clear and comfortable reading experience in all conditions.

Ultimately, if you're looking for an advanced ereader and journal all in one, the Kindle Scribe is a top option.

Today's best Kindle Scribe deal