Amazon surprises us with its best-ever deal on the Kindle Scribe — get the 4.5-star ereader and e-ink tablet for its lowest-ever price
Save 35% on the larger 64GB model
No, it's not Prime Day, and we're still a couple of months away from Black Friday. But out of nowhere, Amazon has dropped the 64GB model of the latest Kindle Scribe to a record-low price. You can head over to the retailer right now to pick up the Kindle Scribe at Amazon for £279.99 (was £429.99).
The previous generation model may have been cheaper than this, but this newer version offers the Premium Pen, new writing features and some genuinely useful AI additions as standard. And while the lower-capacity 16GB model has been discounted more as well, it's only been £15 cheaper, so you don't pay a lot extra for a lot more storage space.
The Kindle Scribe combines the functions of Amazon's immensely popular ereaders with the smooth and natural writing features of e-ink tablets. That means you can enjoy your favourite books while also making annotations, taking notes, reviewing documents, journaling, and creating lists using the included pen.
The device also sports a large 10.2-inch 300ppi glare-free high-resolution display, with an adjustable warm light and auto-changing front light like the Kindle Paperwhite to ensure a clear and comfortable reading experience in all conditions.
Ultimately, if you're looking for an advanced ereader and journal all in one, the Kindle Scribe is a top option.
Today's best Kindle Scribe deal
This is the new lowest-ever price for the Kindle Scribe with 64GB of storage — and just £15 more than the lowest price I've seen for the smaller 16GB version. It combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. We were a little disappointed by the original Kindle Scribe because of some missing features, but after some updates and upgrades to this new model, we were happy to award it an impressive 4.5 stars, as it offers good value for such a multi-functional device.
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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