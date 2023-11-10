6 of the best Black Friday tablet deals you should jump on right now

Black Friday may be fast approaching (November 24) but the deals are already here, and while we've been keeping tabs on the best Black Friday tablet deals in the run-up to the main event, now we're starting to see some really noteworthy discounts.

Here, we've cherry-picked four of the first significant Black Friday deals across, iPads, Android tablets and Amazon's own Fire tablets in the US and two in the UK. While reductions on the latest and greatest slates may not have yet materialized, we've still found lower prices on flagship-class hardware – like Samsung's excellent Galaxy Tab S8, as well as already-affordable options like Amazon's Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, which is currently up for grabs for under $115 (down from $179).

It looks like UK deals aren't quite as abundant as US deals at this stage. But we've still featured a couple of significant reductions on Samsung Galaxy Tabs that might appeal for those after a high-end tablet that's slim and powerful.

Best early Black Friday tablet deals (US)

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low price of $249. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively fast chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699.99 now $504.44 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 packs in more features than a basic iPad – thanks to Samsung's software improvements, but it wasn't quite worth the starting price. If you want to see what Samsung can do on a bigger mobile display, check out the Tab S8 on sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $229 now $179 at Walmart

A fraction larger than the Tab A7 Lite, this baseline Galaxy Tab sports a 10.5-inch screen and 32GB of storage, plus a tidy discount at Walmart, right now.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $179 now $114.99 at Amazon

The more potent variant of Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet line, the HD 10 Plus boasts a little extra RAM to provide a smoother experience that should serve you better in the long term.

Best early Black Friday tablet deals (UK)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was £799.99 now £649 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 packs in more features than a basic iPad – thanks to Samsung's software improvements, but it wasn't quite worth the starting price. If you want to see what Samsung can do on a bigger mobile display, check out the Tab S8 on sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was £649 now £499 on Amazon

Samsung loves to make a bargain device for the fans, and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE gives you a huge 12.4-inch display – the same size as the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, for much less. You get S Pen stylus compatibility, great performance, and now all with a fair chunk of change knocked off. You might find this tablet for a few bucks less on a special sale, but if you need a big screen at a bargain price, this Tab S7 FE deal is worth buying.

