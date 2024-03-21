Wales vs Finland live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier playoff semi-final online

Wales will have the home crowd behind them when they play Finland in a huge Euro 2024 play-off on Thursday, March 21. Fans can watch Wales vs Finland for FREE in the UK and US. Full details of how to watch Wales vs Finland live streams below.

Wales are just two wins away Euro 2024 qualification. Head coach Rob Page's options will be boosted by the return of winger Rabbi Matondo, Hibernian midfielder Dylan Levitt, and captain Aaron Ramsey from injury, while Rubin Colwill, Joe Low and Charlie Savage have been promoted from the U21s to add some extra options.

Finland's final two group games produced six points – they beat Northern Ireland and San Marino – but that still wasn't enough to finish in the automatic qualifying spots.

The winner of Wales vs Finland will go on to play either Estonia or Poland in the Path A final in Cardiff on March 26, with the winner of that game joining the Netherlands, France and Austria in Group D at this summer's Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

How to watch the Wales vs Finland live stream in the UK for FREE

Wales vs Finland kicks off at 7.45pm GMT, and it's being shown for free on Welsh-language channel <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0hh2mx3" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">S4C, which is available through <a href="https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 7.20pm GMT. Traveling outside the UK right now? <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Use NordVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. Wales vs Finland is also being shown on streaming service <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=trd_us_4807165567641610000&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fviaplay.com%2F&sref" data-link-merchant="go.redirectingat.com"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="bbc.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Viaplay, which has the rights to the lion's share of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the UK, including and costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year.

Watch the Wales vs Finland live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Wales vs Finland live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Finland from anywhere

How to watch Wales vs Finland: live stream soccer for FREE in the US without cable

Wales vs Finland kicks off at 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT today, and in the US the game is FREE on the <a href="https://fubosportsnetwork.com?irad=1125227&irmp=221109" data-link-merchant="fubosportsnetwork.com?irad=1125227&irmp=221109"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo Sports Network. Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service Fubo. You can access it through the <a href="https://fubosportsnetwork.com?irad=1125227&irmp=221109" data-link-merchant="fubosportsnetwork.com?irad=1125227&irmp=221109"" data-link-merchant="fubosportsnetwork.com?irad=1125227&irmp=221109"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo Sports Network website, or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/video/roku-deals-1315966" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="fubosportsnetwork.com?irad=1125227&irmp=221109"" data-link-merchant="fubosportsnetwork.com?irad=1125227&irmp=221109"" target="_blank">Roku and Fubo. The match will also be on Vix.

How to live stream Wales vs Finland in Australia

In Australia, Wales vs Finland is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEDT first thing this morning (Friday), so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">use our top-rated VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Wales vs Finland: live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch Wales vs Finland on streaming service <a href="https://www.techradar.com/how-to/what-is-dazn-and-how-do-i-watch-it" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">DAZN, with kick-off set for 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT today. DAZN costs just <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l4vjL/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dazn.com%2Fen-CA%2Fl%2Fsports" data-link-merchant="dazn.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which also gets you live coverage of plenty more international soccer, huge boxing events, WTA tennis, snooker, NFL and much more. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="dazn.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Turkey on DAZN while abroad. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Wales vs Finland: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Wales vs Finland on <a href="https://www.sky.co.nz/sport" data-link-merchant="sky.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 8.45am NZDT this morning (Friday). Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game online using the country's Sky Go service. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can tune in with a Sky Sport Now subscription, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a <a href="https://www.skysportnow.co.nz/" data-link-merchant="skysportnow.co.nz"" data-link-merchant="sky.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">7-day free trial. Sky Sport is also home to the Premier League and FA Cup.

How to watch Wales vs Finland live stream in India

Wales vs Finland is being shown on <a href="https://www.sonypicturessportsnetwork.com/" data-link-merchant="sonypicturessportsnetwork.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sony Pictures Networks in India, with coverage stretching across the Sony Ten 2 TV channel and over-the-top streaming service <a href="https://www.sonyliv.com/subscription" data-link-merchant="sonyliv.com"" data-link-merchant="sonypicturessportsnetwork.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sony LIV. Sony Pictures Networks also has the rights to Champions League and Europa League football in India. You can live stream the game with a mobile-only plan, which costs Rs 599 for a year, or a LIV Premium plan, which costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home coverage can just <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="sonyliv.com"" data-link-merchant="sonypicturessportsnetwork.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.