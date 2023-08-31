How to watch Fionna and Cake: stream the Adventure Time spinoff online

Watch Fionna and Cake online

Fionna and Cake is a new Adventure Time spinoff from HBO show. It's available to watch through the streaming service Max in the US. Aussies require a subscription to Binge to tune in. It's expected to debut in Canada before the end of the year. UK plans have not yet been revealed. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere date: Thursday, August 31 at 3am ET / 12am PT / 8am BST / 5pm AEST TV Network: HBO Stream in the US: with a $9.99 subscription to Max International streams: Binge (AUS)

Ground down by a world devoid of joy – which, to you and me, looks a lot like this one – Fionna's nights are spent dreaming of a more stimulating approach to life, until one day she and her trusty cat Cake are spirited away on an adventure across a multiverse that had previously only existed in her mind.

Dyed in the wool Adventure Time fanatics will already be familiar with the duo, but for those of you that missed their fleeting appearances on the show, Fionna and Cake are inverse versions of Finn and Jake, who were born out of the Ice King's desire to read steamy fan-fiction to his favourite human and dog.

Despite only appearing in five further episodes across the show's 283-strong run, they won a place in fans' hearts, and early reviews point to Fionna and Cake being far more mature and earnest than the often wacky and outrageous Adventure Time.

That's not to say that there isn't splodging, bashing, squishing and body-swapping galore, because there is that and more, but the protagonists' thirst for escape set against Simon Petrikov's crushing despair stands to lend Fionna and Cake a bittersweet significance that's likely to strike a chord with viewers. Read on as we explain how to watch Fionna and Cake online where you are.

How to watch Fionna and Cake in the US

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake premieres with a double-header at 3am ET / 12am PT on Thursday, August 31. It's available to watch on Max in the US, with a pair of episodes arriving at the same time each week. There are three Max price points: $9.99 a month with commercials, the $15.99 commercial-free subscription – both offering HD video quality – and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline. There’s also the option to save up to 20% when you subscribe to an annual plan. That’s $99.99 for the ad-supported plan, $149.99 for the ad-free option, or $199.99 to go all-in with the Ultimate Ad-Free plan. Either way, when you go annual you essentially bag yourself two months’ worth of free streaming.

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series Winning Time and Winning Time Season 2, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary and Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Avatar: The Way of Water and all 8 Harry Potter movies.

The 7-day Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.

How to watch Fionna and Cake for FREE in Australia

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake arrives on Binge on Thursday, August 31, with the first two episodes landing at 5pm AEST. Two new episodes arrive at the same time each week. Starting at AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced. And what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, which means you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, House of the Dragon, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. You also have the option of Foxtel and Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25. That way you can watch Fionna and Cake live and on-demand via the Fox 8 channel, from 8am AEST on Friday, September 1.

Can you watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake in Canada?

Canadian Adventure Time fans will have to wait a little while longer for a slice of Fionna and Cake. The new show is expected to arrive before the end of the year, but as of yet a firm date hasn't been announced.

Can you watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake in the UK?

It's been a frustrating time for Adventure Time fans based in the UK, because as of yet there's been no word on when or indeed if Fionna and Cake will come to Blighty. We'll keep our eyes peeled for updates.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode guide