How to watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 online now

How to watch Winning Time season 2 online

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 airs live on HBO in the US or through streaming service Max. You’ll find the series exclusive to Crave in Canada, while Australian viewers can choose between Binge or Foxtel Now. In the UK, Winning Time will air on Sky Atlantic and be added to on-demand platform NOW.

Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty S2 preview

Iconic rivalries. The quest for sporting greatness. Grab a courtside seat and witness one of the most thrilling periods in basketball history for Wining Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2, which follows the changing fortunes of the L.A. Lakers through the 1980s.

Executive produced by Adam McKay (Succession), created by Max Borenstein and based on the book by American sportswriter Jeff Pearlman, Winning Time charts the Lakers 1980s Showtime era and the determination of owner Jerry Buss (John C. Riley) to secure their place in NBA history. Instrumental to this? Crushing their opponents the Boston Celtics.

We last saw “Magic” Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) lead his team to NBA championship victory in 1980 after eight years of crushing defeat. But they'll need more than one win to secure their legacy.

Season 2 will chart the Laker’s triumphs and tribulations over the course of the 1981 to 1984 NBA seasons: a time filled with incident like the firing of coach Paul Westhead (Jason Segel) and his replacement by Pat Riley (Academy Award-winner Adrian Brody), family power struggles for control of the Buss Empire, and the beginning of a decade-long rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry “Legend” Bird (Sean Patrick Small), star player of the Laker’s sworn enemies, the Celtics.

Commanding a charismatic ensemble and dynamic drama on and off the court, this is one rousing sports drama that will have viewers on their feet cheering – basketball fans or not. Read our guide below for how to watch Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 online now.

How to watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 on HBO Max in the US

Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 will air on linear channel HBO on Sunday, August 6 at 9pm ET/PT. The second season has a total of 7 episodes, with the series finale broadcast on September 17. If you've cut the cord or don't have HBO as a part of your cable package, you can just as easily watch Winning Time season 2 on Max instead. Episodes should be available a little earlier here, from 3am ET / 12am PT every Sunday. There are three Max price points: $9.99 a month with commercials, the $15.99 commercial-free subscription – both offering HD video quality – and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline. There’s also the option to save up to 20% when you subscribe to an annual plan. That’s $99.99 for the ad-supported plan, $149.99 for the ad-free option, or $199.99 to go all-in with the Ultimate Ad-Free plan. Either way, when you go annual you essentially bag yourself two months’ worth of free streaming.

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series The Last of Us, Barry, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary and Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Avatar: The Way of Water and all 8 Harry Potter movies.

The 7-day Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.

How to watch Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 in the UK

UK viewers can watch showstopping sports drama Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 at the same time as US audiences through Sky Atlantic, beginning from Monday, August 7 at 2am BST (that’s late Sunday night/early Monday morning). But thankfully, episodes are shown again later on the same the day, at the more reasonable time of 9pm BST. Sky subscribers can also stream Winning Time season 2 on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 online in Canada for FREE

You can watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers season 2 exclusively on Crave in Canada from Sunday, August 6, with new episodes added weekly. There are now three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$19.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial if you’re new to the service. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest Max releases, such as The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and And Just Like That.

How to watch Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 online for FREE in Australia