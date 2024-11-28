Just signed up for Hulu’s ridiculously cheap Black Friday deal – here are 3 shows with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes to start with

Hulu has knocked it out of the park when it comes to Black Friday deals as the streamer's best Black Friday deal is back, which means that you can get a 12-month subscription to its with ads plan for $0.99 a month – what a bargain!

If you've managed to bag yourself this Black Friday deal to one of the best streaming services, you might be feeling overwhelmed by the sheer catlog of titles Hulu has to offer. But fear not, I've found three shows with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that you should watch first.

Hulu ad-supported annual plan: was $9.99 per month now $0.99 at Hulu

Hulu's ad-supported price is normally just under $10 a month, but as part of its Black Friday offer, you can pick it up for a steal at $0.99 a month. If you don't mind the commercials, that's a saving of over $100 for a year's worth of Hulu, which gives you access to all the great shows of the past and all the great stuff to come in 2025.

Such Brave Girls

Such Brave Girls | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~25 minute episodes

~25 minute episodes Creator: Kat Sadler

Such Brave Girls is a British sitcom created by sisters Kat Sadler and Lizzie Davidson that follows single mother Deb (Louise Brealey) and her daughters, Josie (Sadler) and Billie (Davidson), as they attempt to rebuild their chaotic lives after their husband and father leaves. Such Brave Girls is a realistic and witty portrayal of dysfunctional family life with plenty of hilarious one-liners and bawdy humor.

The Good Mothers

The Good Mothers | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~60 minute episodes

~60 minute episodes Creator: Alex Perry

Based on Alex Perry's book of the same name, crime drama The Good Mothers tells the true story of how three brave women born into the deadly Italian Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta mafia worked with a female prosecutor to bring down the criminal empire from the inside. Mafia dramas are usually all about guns, drugs and violence from the male perspective, but The Good Mother is a refreshing take on the gangster genre as we witness the devastation through the women's eyes.

Vida

VIDA Official Trailer (2018) TV Show HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~35 minute episodes

~35 minute episodes Creator: Tanya Saracho

Vida focuses on two estranged Mexican-American sisters who couldn't be more different from each other. When they return to their childhood home in Los Angeles after their mother's death, they are confronted by the past and a shocking truth about their mother's identity. This series has the perfect blend of drama, romance, and comedy that's carried by outstanding acting from the cast.

