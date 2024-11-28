3 new Hulu movies arriving in December with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

The best streaming services generally slow down just before the holidays, but not Hulu: it's adding absolutely tons of new movies and TV shows this month, and you can see everything new on Hulu for December 2024 here.

One of the reasons there's so much to stream this month is of course because Hulu is the home of so many Hollywood movies. And that means you're absolutely spoilt for choice no matter what genres you prefer.

With so many new movies to choose from it's hard to pick favorites, but we're going to do just that anyway: this month's Hulu haul includes one of our very favorite action movies, one of the best Christmas family movies and a modern, transatlantic take on a Kurosawa classic.

Speed

Speed (1994) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 1h 55m

Director: Jan De Bont

Arriving:

Some films never grow old, and Speed is definitely one of them: it has a fantastic concept – Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are trapped in a bus, and if its speed drops below 50 it's explosion time – tremendous pacing and Dennis Hopper chewing the scenery as the deranged bomber. You absolutely have the need for Speed this month: as The Hollywood Reporter said at the time, "there should be traffic jams at the box office as Fox picks up many busloads of riders for its fast and furiously entertaining thriller Speed."

Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 96%

Age rating: PG

Length: 1h 36m

Director: George Seaton

Arriving:

Forget the nineties remake: the vastly superior 1947 original of this Christmas classic is the one you want to stream this season. It's a brilliant alternative to the saccharine sweetness of so many festive films.

The tale of a man who stands in for a sloshed Santa in Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and then claims he's the real Santa Claus is "light, it is charming, it is delightfully funny and completely captivating. It is all that, and something more," says the New York Daily News, while TIME says it's "A surefire, brightly cynical bit of whimsy."

Living

Living - Official Trailer - In Cinemas November 4th - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 96%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 1h 42m

Director: Oliver Hermanus

Arriving:

"This British remake of the Japanese classic, Ikiru, scripted by the novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, is a moving experience," says the iNews newspaper. Bill Nighy plays a strait-laced accountant who decides it's time to live after receiving the worst possible news.

The original was hailed as a masterpiece, and this reimagined version has garnered lots of five star reviews from the likes of Empire, who wrote: "It’s gorgeously executed by Hermanus, whose carefully-considered, gently-paced classical filmmaking recalls the modernism of David Lean or Carol Reed; it’s rare that a colour film has felt so black-and-white."