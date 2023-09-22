How to watch The Continental: stream the John Wick prequel series

Watch The Continental

The Continental is a three-episode mini-series exclusive to Peacock in the US. Outside of the States and it's Amazon Prime Video that's the streaming home of the John Wick-prequel, with 30-day free membership to new subscribers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date and time: Friday, September 22, from 2am PT / 5am ET US Stream: watch with Peacock from $5.99 a month Stream free internationally: with an Amazon Prime subscription

Developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons, The Continental – the first but certainly not last spin-off of the billion-dollar franchise – will expand the kick-ass world of John Wick that we know and love.

Set decades before hitman John Wick sought refuge in The Continental, we’ll discover the origin story of future proprietor Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) as he attempts to oust its menacing owner Cormac (Mel Gibson) and goes to war with its horde of trained killers.

Winston navigates an alternative history 1970s New York, charting his induction into this criminal underworld while also fleshing out the origin stories of characters like Uncle Charlie (Peter Greene), The Adjudicator (Katie McGrath), and Winston’s loyal concierge Charon (Ayomide Adegun), originally played by the late Lance Reddick.

When Winston’s brother Frankie (Ben Robson) steals a priceless item from Cormac, Winston is given the ultimatum: retrieve it or face annihilation. Instead, he decides to lay siege to The Continental and its host of uniquely skilled assassins. Cue a ballet of bullets, blood, fierce fight scenes, and jaw-droppingly choreographed action as family, loyalty, ambition, and revenge collide.

Ready to make a reservation? Our guide will explain how to watch The Continental online and stream the John Wick-prequel series from anywhere.

How to watch The Continental for FREE on Amazon Prime internationally

How to watch The Continental online outside your country

Out of the country for work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service, which means you won’t be able to stream John Wick spin-off The Continental online.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch The Continental online from anywhere

How to watch The Continental in the US and stream the John Wick prequel series

Peacock is the exclusive home of The Continental in the US. The show will debut on Friday, September 22 at 5am ET / 2am PT, with the subsequent two episodes arriving weekly at the same time. The final episode will be ready to stream on October 6. While Peacock does have a free tier, you’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch The Continental and other Peacock Originals. Premium is an ad-supported plan and costs $5.99 a month. Alternatively, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $11.99 a month, which removes any ad-related interruptions and allows you to download select content to watch offline. Plus, you could save 17% on Premium Plus by purchasing an annual plan at $119.99 per year. Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. Away from home? If you’re currently travelling outside of your home country, you can still connect to your favorite streaming services by using a VPN.