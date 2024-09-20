How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online — stream final episodes from anywhere

Watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 final episodes online

Starz have made us wait for a resolution to their Power sequel. This guide will give you all the information you need to watch the eagerly anticipated conclusion of Power Book II: Ghost – wherever you are in the world.

The show's fourth and final run of episodes began in June, took a break through July and August, and returned for Power Book II: Ghost season 4's final episodes at the start of September. We're now well and truly into the endgame of Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr) and Brayden (Gianni Paolo)'s story.

This season the duo have found themselves on the wrong side of crime boss Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige), British drug lord Noma Asaju (Caroline Chikezie) and corrupt cop Don Carter (Michael Ealy). As the balance of power shifts back and forth – and Tariq and Brayden are forced to make alliances with characters they'd usually consider enemies – there are sure to be major fireworks as this hit, New York-set series reaches its conclusion.

Who'll end up on top? We’ll find out when the Power Book 2: Ghost saga wraps up on Friday, October 4. As the show counts down to that big series finale, here’s how to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4's final episodes online from anywhere.

Hulu's Starz add-on ($9.99/month) is great way to watch the final episodes of Power Book II: Ghost and plenty more besides. Hulu plans starts at $7.99/month after a free 30-day trial. Or, you can opt for the Hulu with Live TV plan at $76.99/month after a 3-day free trial.

What time does Power Book II: Ghost season 4 air? New episodes of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 air on Fridays at 8pm ET/PT in the USA.

Watch Power Book II: Ghost S4 final episodes in the US

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 final episodes release schedule

The fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost has been split in two. Part 1 went out weekly from Friday, June 7, with the Part 2 starting on Friday, September 6.

S4E8 – "Higher Calling", September 20

"Higher Calling", September 20 S4E9 – TBC, Friday, September 27

TBC, Friday, September 27 S4E10 – TBC, Friday, October 4

Stream Power Book II: Ghost S4 final episodes from abroad

If you're abroad but want to watch the final episodes of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 as you usually would, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the drama on your usual streaming service because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading one of the best VPNs will allow you to stream Power Book shows online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Power Book II: Ghost final episodes from abroad:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which currently sets the price from $3.09 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watch Power Book II: Ghost final episodes around the world

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost S4 in Canada

You can watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 exclusively on Crave in Canada, with all episodes going out weekly. There are now three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at $9.99 a month, Standard with Ads for $14.99, and the Premium Ad-Free plan, which is $22. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. Whichever tier you choose, you'll also have to pay extra for Crave's Starz add-on in order to watch this and all of the Power series. It costs an additional $5.99 per month. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost final episodes in the UK

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is available to watch on MGM+ in the UK, which is an add-on for Amazon Prime Video. So if you already have Prime, you'll need to pay £4.49 per month after enjoying the 7-day free trial to MGM+. Not got Prime? It costs £8.99 a month and includes all the benefits including free Amazon delivery, Prime Day discounts and much more. And there's a whole month free if you've never had an account before. Either way, you'll be able to watch it in the same place as all your usual Amazon Prime content.

How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 4 online in Australia

Season 4 of Power Book II: Ghost season 4 is available on Australian streaming service Stan every Friday. Stan's pricing starts at $12 per month for a single SD stream, followed by $16 per month for three HD streams, and $21 per month for four 4K streams, meaning there's an option for all household budgets. What's more, there's also a 30-day free trial available with Stan if you just want to try it out before committing to a full subscription.