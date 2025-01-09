Get 3 months of BritBox – the best of British telly – for just a cock and hen

Across the best streaming services in Australia, it can be difficult for niche services to make their mark among behemoths like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and Netflix. Depending on your viewing habits, though, BritBox might just be your favourite streaming service – and it's currently cheaper than ever.

Right now, you can grab three months of BritBox for just AU$10 – that's only AU$3.29p/m, and a 66% discount on the regular subscription cost – letting you watch the best Britain has to offer for cheap.

The home of British TV might lead you to think you'll only be watching lifestyle baking and gardening shows, scenic documentaries and classics like Blackadder, Keeping Up Appearances and Dad's Army, but BritBox offers more than that. There's serious crime dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies and everything in between – but don't dilly dally. This deal is running from January 10 to 11:59PM AEDT on the 19th. So, whether you're skint and need entertainment or want to rewatch an old favourite, this BritBox deal is for you.

Limited time BritBox 3-month subscription: was AU$29.97 now AU$10 at BritBox Australia Save AU$19.97

This deal is only available via the BritBox website, or through Apple and Google devices – not through Amazon Prime Video or other channels – and the way you'll pay differs. Those who purchase through the website will be charged AU$10 upfront, while users who buy through iOS / Android mobile and TV will be charged $3.29 per month for three months.

Shows to watch with your BritBox subscription

While old faves like The Office, As Time Goes By, Only Fools and Horses, Midsomer Murders and more have found a home on BritBox, the shows below might not be on your radar – and they should be. If the deal itself hasn't sold you, these shows are worth the reduced AU$10 price tag all on their own.

Line of Duty With a 8.7/10 rating on IMDB and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, Line of Duty is one of the best of its kind. Wrapping up in 2021, all six seasons of this police crime and serial drama are available on BritBox. It follows Anti-Corruption Unit 12 – whose job it is to police the police – after DS Steve Arnott is moved there for refusing to agree to cover up an unlawful shooting by his own team.

Shetland Liked by 91% of Google users and boasting a 8.3/10 rating on IMDB, Shetland is yet another stellar police crime drama that the Brits do so well. Based within the small island community of Shetland, it follows Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez and his team as they investigate various crimes.

Vera With 8.2/10 on IMDB and matching Shetland's 91% liked rating on Google, Vera follows DCI Vera Stanhope as she faces a series of mysteries – all with the breathtaking Northumberland landscape in the background. The best part? Season 14 of Vera is currently rolling out, with episode two having come out on January 2.

Stonehouse Whether you love Mathew Macfayden for his performance as Tom Wambsgans in Succession, or as Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice, this is a must-watch. A biographical comedy drama based on the true story of John Stonehouse, famous for the unsuccessful faking of his own death in 1974.

A Spy Among Friends If you like spy thrillers, A Spy Among Friends stars Guy Pierce as Kim Philby – perhaps the most infamous spy of all time. While he was a British Intelligence Officer, his fame comes for his work as a double agent. Damian Lewis stars as Nicholas Elliot, who is left shattered when he learns his close friend and colleague had been working as a double agent and has defected to the Soviet Union.

Death in Paradise Want something a little less serious, but still murdery? Death in Paradise is what we call a cosy mystery – a comedy whodunnit that follows a Detective Inspector who is transferred from London to the island of Saint Marie in the Caribbean, solving heinous crimes in cosy ways.

Archie: The Man Who Became Cary Grant A four-part drama starring Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy from Harry Potter, the most evil man ever in The Patriot and a whole lot more), Archie is a docudrama that tells the life of Archibald Alexander Leach, otherwise known as Cary Grant.