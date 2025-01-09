The all-new, redesigned Kindle Scribe just got its first major Aussie discount

Many new year's resolution lists will include the goals to read more and get more organised, and whether you want to read a book each week or start writing a daily to-do list, the new Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024) is made for you. With its first Australian discount since its release, the 2024 Kindle Scribe is down 17% to just AU$539 (down from AU$649) – and it's not only worth considering for avid readers (or avid reader wannabes).

Whether you're looking to journal more in 2025, are sick of forgetting much-needed groceries or want a note-taker for work, it blows its predecessor out of the water as the best Kindle for note-taking (even if we haven't quite updated our guide to reflect that just yet). With a massive 10.2-inch display that is bright and sharp, the Kindle Scribe (2024) is the best premium ereader that money can buy, and its AI features – that can decipher even the messiest, most rushed handwriting – also make it the best Kindle for writing.

One slight snag that’s worth noting (and which even we didn't realise until we had it in our hands) is that the new Kindle Scribe's headline AI functionality isn't currently available outside of the US.

Don't dismiss this deal just yet, though – you can still install AI features onto your new Kindle Scribe with a few short steps, letting you enjoy the additions that elevate this Kindle from an ereader with some note-taking abilities, to one that truly excels as a writing tablet and ereader.

Compared to the best ereaders, the Scribe has a much brighter screen, with the E Ink screen providing plenty of sharpness – working equally well indoors and out thanks to its 300dpi display. It's not just the AI note-summaries and writing recognition where the Scribe shines for productivity tasks, either. The premium pen with an upgraded design and a shortcut button, along with a soft eraser offers a much cleaner editing experience.

If you want an ereader with truly integrated writing capabilities – not ones that are just tacked-on as second thoughts – the Kindle Scribe might be the ultimate choice.

Of course, if you'd prefer to spend less, and don't need a master of all trades, there are many other Kindles, ereaders and writing tablets to consider. If you're looking for a more affordable ereader, the Amazon Kindle (2024), Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, Kobo Clara and Kobo Libra are all worth considering. If reading is an afterthought and you want something more productivity focused, the ReMarkable 2 is our favourite writing tablet.